Genshin Impact 2nd anniversary to reset top-up bonus offering 2x Genesis Crystals

Genshin Impact 3.1 will bring a massive bonus to the game's top-up system. Similar to last year, the top-up bonus will reset during the anniversary, giving one the opportunity to get a ton of extra Genesis Crystals on each purchase. Fans can also look forward to a bunch of free summons.

Coupled with that, developers will release a massive expansion to Sumeru, along with several new characters.

Genshin Impact: Top-up bonus resetting for second anniversary

After the Genshin Impact Version 3.1 update, each top-up level of Genesis Crystals in the Crystal Top-Up page will be reset to provide a double bonus for the first top-up.

〓Reset Time〓
-After the V3.1 update 09/28 06:00:00

#GenshinImpact

Once Genshin Impact 3.1 begins, players will receive another top-up bonus reset as part of the game's second anniversary rewards. The top-up bonus allows them to get an additional amount of Genesis Crystals whenever they buy their first package.

Notably, these extra crystals could be remarkably more than the amount players would usually get. These bonuses can make summoning new characters much easier by providing a significant amount of extra wishes.

bibi 💕 loves rimimi ☁️12/5/2023🍃 @rohsek TOP UP BONUS RESET YES TES YESY YESYRSSSSSSS TOP UP BONUS RESET YES TES YESY YESYRSSSSSSS

Those planning to spend some extra money may want to take this opportunity to clear out their shop's top-up bonuses, as once they reset, it will be another year before they get a chance. These Genesis Crystals will go a long way towards summoning characters like Cyno and Nilou from the game's next update.

moon princess🌙 @hhawroo oh ffs crystal top up bonus is being reset these ppl really want me to spend $140 to get cyno well guess what? i'll do it oh ffs crystal top up bonus is being reset these ppl really want me to spend $140 to get cyno well guess what? i'll do it

This top-up system will extend to all claimed and unclaimed bonuses, meaning players will lose out on any unused top-up bonuses as they don't accumulate.

Still, those who spend money on purchasing Genesis Crystals will definitely want to keep this in mind as the 3.1 update approaches.

Other anniversary rewards include 20 free Intertwined Fates, along with some unique gadgets and what may even be a new pet. Players will also be able to grab a new cake from the anniversary, with this one likely to be themed around the Inazuma storyline.

The 3.1 update looks to be one of the most exciting ones coming so far, and players have a ton to look forward to. These new anniversary events are just the beginning, and there will be plenty of opportunities to gather Primogems as the story progresses.

Genshin Impact will bring back its top-up bonus rewards for the game's second anniversary, and fans won't want to miss out.

