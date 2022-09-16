Childe, Kaveh, and more popular characters to appear in Genshin Impact 3.2 as per leaks

Genshin Impact 3.2 leaks have revealed that several popular characters will appear in the 3.2 update, including Childe and Kaveh. Childe will head a new event during the update that takes him to Inazuma, while Kaveh will be making his first story appearances in Sumeru. Other popular characters like Yoimiya will also show up during 3.2, making this update one with a ton of variety. The Dendro Archon Nahida is also expected to make her first appearance as a playable option during 3.2, meaning fans will definitely want to start saving up Primogems for the update.

Fans can find out more about these leaks here and see who will appear in Genshin Impact 3.2.

Genshin Impact 3.2 leaks: Childe, Kaveh, Nahida, and more appearing in the next update

Leaks have revealed that a wide variety of characters will be appearing in the Genshin Impact 3.2 update. Fan favorites like Childe and Yoimiya will be teaming up for an event involving the Great Mujina Youkai, while new characters like Kaveh and Nahida will receive more attention during the update.

Childe and Yoimiya

According to new leaks, during the 3.2 update there will be an event focusing on Childe as he journeys through Inazuma on the hunt for Onikabuto. During his adventure, he happens upon a child who needs protection, and in doing so, he meets Yoimiya. They will team up with the Traveler to take on a variety of monsters in Inazuma as they become Anti-Mujina Specialists. This event will likely focus on these two characters as they go through a story, similar to the Labyrinth Warriors event in Inazuma.

Kaveh and Nahida

Genshin Impact 3.2 will also mark the first appearance of the character Kaveh, who has become quite popular in the game's community. Kaveh's star rating is unknown, but given his importance in Sumeru, it's possible that he will be a 5-star addition. His design has been leaked and has spread in the community like wildfire, making him one of the most anticipated additions to the game. Players will definitely want to keep an eye out for him as they progress through 3.2.

Leaks have also indicated that Nahida will get extra story significance during this update, along with making her first appearance on the featured banner. Players will definitely want to make sure they have the Primogems to summon her when she arrives, as the Archons tend to be invaluable additions to a team composition. The Dendro Archon should be released alongside the update, meaning fans won't need to wait much longer to begin summoning for her.

Liben

The final surprise reappearance during the 3.2 update is the return of Liben, one of the game's event NPCs. This means that players will be able to look forward to another rerun of the Marvelous Merchandise event, which grants tons of easy Primogems. Fans will definitely want to take advantage of all of Liben's offerings when the 3.2 update arrives.

Genshin Impact 3.2 is coming in just a few weeks, and players have a lot to look forward to.

