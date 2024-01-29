Genshin Impact 4.4 second half banners: 4-stars, weapons and release date leaks

Genshin Impact 4.4 second-half banners were revealed in a recent 4.4 Special Program premiered by HoYoverse. The official announcements indicate that the Phase II banners will feature two 5-star reruns, indicating the absence of new 5-star or 4-star features. This also applies to the weapon banners, which often feature signature weapons of the banner featuring 5-stars.

Recent leaks from reliable sources have also disclosed 4-star characters of the Phase II banners that officials have yet to reveal. Keep in mind that the past nature of these leaks from reliable sources has been accurate. In this article, we will cover everything players need to know about Genshin Impact 4.4 second half banners, 4-stars, weapons, and their release date.

Genshin Impact 4.4: Phase II rerun banners, 4-stars, weapons, and release date

Phase II reruns revealed in 4.4 livestream (Image via HoYoverse)

Officials have confirmed the rerun of two characters in the upcoming Phase II banners. Here is a quick overview of the announcement:

Yae Miko (Electro Catalyst)

Xiao (Anemo Polearm)

Based on the official announcements and early patch notes of v4.4, Yae Miko and Xiao will have their reruns in the second-half banners of the update. Xiao is a hypercarry DPS unit from Liyue Harbor and uses quick dashes and plunge attacks to deal massive damage.

Yae Miko, on the other hand, is a sub-DPS that provides consistent off-field damage with a high-damage burst. Both 5-star characters are excellent units and perform exceptionally well in their intended roles.

Phase II banners will start at the end of February.. (Image via HoYoLAB)

Based on the official banner details, Phase I will be active after the version 4.4 update till February 20, 2024. Hence, players will have to wait until the said date for Genshin Impact 4.4 second half banners to drop.

Upcoming 4-stars in 4.4 Phase II banners

Expand Tweet

A reliable leak from @white_fx1 has disclosed the 4-star units for Genshin Impact 4.4 second half banners. Here is a summary:

Xinyan (Pyro Claymore)

Ningguang (Geo Catalyst)

Yaoyao (Dendro Polearm)

All three 4-stars are Liyue-based characters and have different roles in team compositions. Xinyan is a DEF-scaling shielder, Ningguang is a decent Geo DPS, and Yaoyao is one of the best Dendro healers on the roster.

Genshin Impact 4.4 second half weapon banners

Expected 5-stars to appear in Phase II weapon banners (Image via HoYoverse)

Those who are looking forward to Genshin Impact 4.4 second half banner reruns might also be interested in their weapons. Based on the previous precedence, you can expect the following to appear in the weapon banner:

Primordial Jade Winged Spear (Polearm)

Kagura's Verity (Catalyst)

The upcoming Epitome Invocation (weapon banners) will be running signature weapons of the banner featured 5-star units. These are CRIT-based weapons that are also beneficial for multiple units in the game.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact Hub.