Genshin Impact 4.4 First half banners: Nahida, Xianyun, 4-stars, and weapons revealed

HoYoverse has officially revealed the complete banner line-up for the first phase of Genshin Impact 4.4. This half will feature two new playable characters, Xianyun and Gaming, already confirmed during the livestream. The former is a 5-star Anemo unit, and the latter is a 4-star Pyro unit. In addition, Nahida will get her second rerun banner in this half.

The officials have also shared the list of weapons that will be featured on the Epitome Invocation Event Wish during the first phase of Genshin Impact 4.4. Here's everything players need to know about the upcoming banners.

Genshin Impact 4.4 Phase I character banners and weapons revealed

Character Event Wishes

Expand Tweet

Genshin Impact 4.4 will be released on January 31, 2024, at 11 AM (UTC+8). Here is a list of all the characters who will be featured on the Event Wishes in the first half of the upcoming patch:

Xianyun (5-star Anemo)

(5-star Anemo) Nahida (5-star Dendro)

(5-star Dendro) Gaming (4-star Pyro)

(4-star Pyro) Faruzan (4-star Anemo)

(4-star Anemo) Noelle (4-star Geo)

For those who missed the livestream or haven't seen Xianyun's abilities yet, she is an Anemo support and a healer. However, unlike other games' supports, the Adeptus buffs the active character's Plunging Attack damage and provides party-wide healing for the entire duration of her Elemental Burst. Furthermore, she is a Catalyst user and is also getting a signature weapon.

Weapon Event Wish

Complete Phase I weapon banner line-up (Image via HoYoverse)

Below is the list of all the weapons on the Epitome Invocation Event Wish during Phase I of Genshin Impact 4.4:

Crane's Echoing Call (5-star Catalyst)

(5-star Catalyst) A Thousand Floating Dreams (5-star Catalyst)

(5-star Catalyst) Lithic Spear (4-star Polearm)

(4-star Polearm) Sacrificial Sword (4-star Sword)

(4-star Sword) Sacrificial Greatsword (4-star Claymore)

(4-star Claymore) Sacrificial Fragments (4-star Catalyst)

(4-star Catalyst) Sacrificial Bow (4-star Bow)

Crane's Echoing Call is a new 5-star Catalyst and Xianyun's signature weapon, and it has the following stats:

Base ATK: 741

741 Second stat: 16.5 % ATK

16.5 % ATK Passive: When the equipping character hits an enemy with a Plunging Attack, the Plunging Attack DMG of all the party members is increased by 28% for 20 seconds. Furthermore, when a party member hits an enemy with a Plunging Attack, the equipping character will receive 2.5 energy.

It is a great weapon for Xianyun but isn't viable for other Catalyst users because of the conditions to trigger the passive. Besides this, Nahida's "A Thousand Floating Dreams" will also be on rate-up in the first half.

Finally, Travelers will also have the chance to obtain the 4-star event-limited Polearm Lithic Spear, which is an excellent weapon if the party members are from Liyue.

For more updates, follow Sportskeeda.