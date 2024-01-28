Genshin Impact 4.4 server opening time, maintenance ending, and update countdown

Genshin Impact's version 4.4 will be released on January 31, 2024. Following a maintenance period of a few hours, the servers will open for players worldwide, allowing them to engage in the new content. The upcoming update will celebrate the Lantern Rite festival and introduce Chenyu Vale, a map expansion of the Liyue region. It will also feature brand-new characters, weapons, and events.

Fans are quite eager for this forthcoming update and may be curious about when it will go live after the scheduled maintenance. Therefore, this article will provide the timings and a countdown for Genshin Impact 4.4's release.

Genshin Impact 4.4 maintenance ending time and update countdown

Gaming as seen in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact's 4.4 update will arrive on January 31, 2024, and see the travelers return to Liyue for Lantern Rite. Pre-installation for the upcoming patch will also become available soon, and players are recommended to download it to prepare for the version release.

Here is a countdown reflecting the time remaining till the server goes live after maintenance:

After Genshin Impact's version 4.4 goes live, players will be rewarded with 600 Primogems and some in-game items for their patience during the maintenance.

Genshin Impact 4.4 maintenance downtime for all major regions

Version 4.4 first half characters (Image via HoYoverse)

The timing for maintenance downtime will vary for each player, depending on their respective time zones. As such, here is a list of timings for all major regions:

PST, UTC -7: January 30 from 3 pm to 8 pm

January 30 from 3 pm to 8 pm MST, UTC -6: January 30 from 4 pm to 9 pm

January 30 from 4 pm to 9 pm CST, UTC -5: January 30 from 5 pm to 10 pm

January 30 from 5 pm to 10 pm EST, UTC -4: January 30 from 6 pm to 11 pm

January 30 from 6 pm to 11 pm BST, UTC +1 : January 31 from 11 pm to 4 am

: January 31 from 11 pm to 4 am CEST, UTC +2: January 31 from 12 am to 5 am

January 31 from 12 am to 5 am MSK, UTC +3: January 31 from 1 am to 6 am

January 31 from 1 am to 6 am IST, UTC +5:30: January 31 from 3:30 am to 8:30 am

January 31 from 3:30 am to 8:30 am CST, UTC +8: January 31 from 6 am to 11 am

January 31 from 6 am to 11 am JST, UTC +9: January 31 from 7 am to 12 pm

January 31 from 7 am to 12 pm AEST, UTC +10: January 31 from 8 am to 1 pm

January 31 from 8 am to 1 pm NZST, UTC +12: January 31 from 10 am to 3 pm

Once the server opens, travelers can experience the update and its contents, including the upcoming event wishes, events, and Chenyu Vale. HoYoverse has revealed that the first-half banners will offer Xianyun (Anemo) and Nahida (Dendro) as the 5-star options, alongside the brand-new 4-star Gaming (Pyro).

