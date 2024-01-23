Genshin Impact 4.4 will be released on January 31, 2024, and it is going to be a huge update. The upcoming patch will introduce a brand-new region and playable characters. Furthermore, version 4.4 will celebrate the Lantern Rite Festival, one of the biggest annual and most popular events in the game. Not only that, the developers have also announced several new QoL changes in the upcoming update.

As Travelers look forward to the new patch, this article will summarize everything that will be added in Genshin Impact 4.4.

Genshin Impact 4.4 patch notes: Banners, new regions, and more

Character banners and weapon

Here are the phase-wise Event Wishes in Genshin Impact 4.4:

Phase I (January 31, 2024)

Xianyun (5-star Anemo)

(5-star Anemo) Nahida (5-star Dendro)

(5-star Dendro) Gaming (4-star Pyro)

Phase II (February 21, 2024)

Xiao (5-star Anemo)

(5-star Anemo) Yae Miko (5-star Electro)

Needless to say, the signature weapons of all the 5-star characters will be on rate up, including Xianyun's new Catalyst.

Crane's Echoing Call (Image via HoYoverse)

Crane's Echoing Call is a new 5-star Catalyst and will be featured on the Weapon Event Wish in the first phase of version 4.4.

New Story Quest

A new Story Quest for Xianyun (Image via HoYoverse)

Xianyun will receive a new permanent Story Quest titled Grus Serena Chapter: Act I in version 4.4. Travelers can play the quest and discover new things about the Adeptus.

New region - Chenyu Vale

Version 4.4 will release the new Chenyu Vale region, further expanding Liyue's map. Travelers will be able to explore the location to obtain more chests and encounter new enemies, puzzles, and more.

New boss

New world boss - Solitary Suanni (Image via HoYoverse)

The Chenyu Vale region will introduce a new overworld boss called the Solitary Suanni, an elegant and mystical beast that resides in the mountain. It will also drop ascension items for Xianyun.

Lantern Rite and other login rewards

Lantern Rite Festival rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Version 4.4 will celebrate the fourth edition of the Lantern Rite Festival in Genshin Impact, and Travelers can look forward to a ton of exciting rewards, which include the following:

One free 4-star character from Liyue.

10 Intertwined Fates from a daily login event.

3 Intertwined Fates via mail.

Free Xingqiu's skin.

Primogems and other rewards from the mini-games.

Genshin Impact players can obtain a lot of free stuff from the event, so make sure not to miss it.

New character outfits

HoYoverse will release three new character skins in version 4.4 to celebrate the Lantern Rite Festival:

Ganyu : Twilight Blossom

: Twilight Blossom Shenhe : Frostflower Dew

: Frostflower Dew Xingqiu: Bamboo Rain

Ganyu and Shenhe's outfits will be available in the shop at a discounted price during the Lantern Rite Festival. Fortunately, Travelers will be able to obtain Xingqiu's skin for free by completing the event.

Other events

Besides the flagship Lantern Rite event, Genshin Impact 4.4 will feature the following events:

Triumphant Frenzy

Journey Through Hilinigmatic Terrain

Receiver of Friends From Afar

There are two combat-based events and one cooking event, each expected to offer 420 Primogems.

QoL changes

Genshin Impact developers have also announced several major QoL changes in version 4.4 that players can look forward to. Here is a complete list:

The developers are adding an Artifact loadout feature that will allow players to quickly equip artifacts on characters based on data from active players or custom settings.

The Serenitea Pot features will also be optimized for players to filter through furnishings easily.

The limit to the number of party composition slots will be increased to 15.

A red dot prompt will be added to the Adventurer Handbook to remind players to claim the Daily Commission rewards from Katheryne.

A new borderless mode in the PC display settings will allow players to stack other windows above the game.

Global Far Fog and Gradient Tint Rock display settings

HoYoverse has developed two new technical features called the Global Far Fog (GFF) and Gradient Tint Rock (GTR). These settings will enhance the graphics in Chenyu Vale and allow Genshin Impact players to have the best exploration experience.

Turning on the GFF settings will create a fog around the lower parts of the valleys and light mist in open areas. Meanwhile, GTR will allow players to see different color gradients of the mountains and rocks depending on the distance, structure, and altitude.

New TCG cards

TCG events (Image via HoYoverse)

The following TCG cards will be added in Genshin Impact 4.4:

Sayu

Thoma

Cryo Hypostasis

Millennial Pearl Seahorse

The new update will also bring back "The Forge Realm's Temper" mode in Genius Invokation TCG and the Heated Battle Mode. Travelers can participate in them to win in-game rewards.

