Genshin Impact 4.4 Daily login event: 10 free wishes and lantern rite rewards revealed

Genshin Impact officials held the 4.4 Special Program, Vibrant Harriers Aloft, in Spring Breeze on January 19, 2024. The recent livestream revealed the upcoming version 4.4 update, its banners, events, and rewards. Players are excited about the return of Liyue's annual flagship event, Lantern Rite. This also implies the return of daily login events and many other freebies.

This will be a great opportunity for the community to hoard tons of Primogems and rewards for future use. For those who missed the livestream, this article will cover everything the officials revealed about Lantern Rite and its rewards in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact reveals Lantern Rite rewards and 10 free Intertwined Fates

All Lantern Rite rewards (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact premiered their 4.4 livestream recently, where officials revealed the upcoming Lantern Rite and three new redemption codes. The new update will be packed with juicy content and tons of rewards. Liyue's returning flagship event will also bring back the "May Fortune Find You" event.

The previous daily login events of Lantern Rite had the same rewards, so players can expect to receive the following:

Day 1: 1x Intertwined Fate

1x Intertwined Fate Day 2: 80,000 Mora

80,000 Mora Day 3: 2x Intertwined Fates

2x Intertwined Fates Day 4: 18x Mystic Enhancement Ores

18x Mystic Enhancement Ores Day 5: 2x Intertwined Fates

2x Intertwined Fates Day 6: 8x Hero's Wits

8x Hero's Wits Day 7: 5x Intertwined Fates

Remember that you must log in on seven days between February 3, 2024, and February 18, 2024, to collect all the rewards.

Complete event challenges to obtain Xingqiu's new skin and more

Exchange event currency to obtain rewards (Image via HoYoverses)

The version 4.4 Lantern Rite event will introduce three new game modes:

Paper Shadows A-Foraging: 2D puzzle game

2D puzzle game Joyful Beasts and Their Auspices: Compete with others in co-op for high score

Compete with others in co-op for high score Iridescent Cloud-Striding: Time trial challenge

Players must complete the event stages and event challenges to obtain event currency. Collect enough of these to claim Xingiqu's new "Bamboo Rain" skin outfit for free. This formal wear has been specially prepared by Feiyun Commerce Guild for Xingqiu. You can also use the event currency in the event exchange shop to obtain exciting rewards such as Crown of Insight, Hero's Wits, Mora, and many more.

Genshin Impact 4.4 Lantern Rite will allow you to pick a 4-star Liyue character for free

Invite any one of these 4-star for free (Image via HoYoverse)

In the upcoming Lantern Rite event, you can invite any one of the 4-star Liyue characters for free. Here is a quick overview:

Gaming

Yaoyao

Xiangling

Beidou

Xingqiu

Ningguang

Chongyun

Xinyan

Yunjin

Yanfei

At Friends at the Doorstep will be available for Genshin Impact players when they have collected enough Festive Fever during the event.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact Hub.