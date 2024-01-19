Genshin Impact 4.4 livestream codes: Release, expiry time, and redemption guide

Genshin Impact livestream codes have become a vital part of a player's Primogem count. These codes can be redeemed within a specific time window, eventually granting 300 Primogems to anyone who claims them. The update, in question, is the 4.4 patch scheduled to be released on January 31, 2024.

This article will list everything related to the livestream and redeem codes, including the release date, time, and redemption guide, alongside the associated code rewards.

All Genshin Impact livestream codes from 4.4 livestream

Here is a list of all three codes mentioned in the livestream:

BBQ8AZHUH2CZ: 100 Primogems and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores

MT88AYHCZ2UR: 100 Primogems and 5 Hero's Wit

FA9QAGYDZJEV: 100 Primogems and 50000 Mora

Genshin Impact 4.4 livestream codes release times for all regions

The livestream for 4.4 is in just a few hours, as it will also be the year's first-ever special program for a new patch. Players can expect a lot of new features to be added to the core parts of the game, alongside other characters, events, locations, and more.

The following list provides an idea of the livestream's release times for all major regions:

1) American timezones

Hawaii Standard Time: 2 am

2 am Alaska Standard Time: 3 am

3 am Pacific Standard Time: 4 am

4 am Mountain Time: 5 am

5 am Central Time: 6 am

6 am Eastern Time: 7 am

2) European timezones

Western European Time: 12 pm

12 pm Central European Time: 1 pm

1 pm Eastern European Time: 2 pm

3) Asian timezones

India Standard Time: 5:30 pm

5:30 pm China Standard Time: 8 pm

8 pm Philippine Standard Time: 8 pm

8 pm Japanese Standard Time: 9 pm

9 pm Korea Standard Time: 9 pm

4) Oceanic timezones

Australian Western Standard Time: 8 pm

8 pm Australian Central Time: 10:30 pm

10:30 pm Australian Eastern Time: 10 pm

10 pm New Zealand Daylight Time: 1 am

The livestream is expected to run for over an hour, since the update will feature the game's biggest flagship event. Hence, HoYoverse will take the opportunity to announce multiple other changes that might be implemented in the game, such as QoL features, visual improvements, and more.

Expand Tweet

The Genshin Impact livestream codes will be distributed in intervals throughout the program, so everyone is recommended to stick around until the end. Note that the redemption window is approximately 16 hours, after which all three codes will expire and become useless.

The time for expiration is January 20, at 11:00 pm UTC -5.

How to redeem Genshin Impact livestream codes from the official website?

Genshin Impact in-game settings (Image via HoYoverse)

The following steps will help you redeem the codes from HoYoverse's official website:

Head to this link to open the official code redemption page.

Log in using the credentials of an account with an active character.

Select the region you want the codes to be delivered.

Paste the code in the third blank space that says "Enter Redemption Code."

Click on "Redeem" to receive the rewards associated with the codes mentioned above.

How to redeem Genshin Impact livestream codes from in-game settings?

Code redemption website for Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

The following steps will help you redeem the codes from in-game settings:

Launch the game and load into a region with an active character..

Open the in-game Paimon menu.

Go to the settings, which can be accessed by clicking the cogwheel icon at the bottom-left of your screen.

Go to the Accounts tab at the bottom.

Click on the Redeem code on the left, under the "Accounts" tab.

Paste the code provided during the livestream and click on redeem to receive the rewards.

Before putting in the codes, it is recommended to finish the Mondstadt chapter's prologue to unlock the email feature.