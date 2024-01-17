Genshin Impact 4.4 livestream: Vibrant Harriers Aloft in Spring Breeze update overview

Genshin Impact 4.4 livestream is just a couple of days away, as players worldwide will finally get official information after a dry patch. Based on previous updates around the same year, players can expect a lot of activities through in-game events, primarily with the Lantern Rite Festival of Liyue.

This article lists everything related to the livestream of the update, such as the airing time, countdown, upcoming characters, and expected features based on official sources.

Release date, time, and countdown until Genshin Impact 4.4 livestream

Genshin Impact's 4.4 update has been titled "Vibrant Harriers Aloft in Spring Breeze," featuring themes and festivals from Liyue. According to the official announcement, the livestream will be held on January 19 at 7:00 am UTC -5.

Expand Tweet

The following list includes the airing time of the livestream based on different regions:

1) American timezones

Hawaii Standard Time: 2 am

2 am Alaska Standard Time: 3 am

3 am Pacific Standard Time: 4 am

4 am Mountain Time: 5 am

5 am Central Time: 6 am

6 am Eastern Time: 7 am

2) European timezones

Western European Time: 12 pm

12 pm Central European Time: 1 pm

1 pm Eastern European Time: 2 pm

3) Asian timezones

India Standard Time: 5:30 pm

5:30 pm China Standard Time: 8 pm

8 pm Philippine Standard Time: 8 pm

8 pm Japanese Standard Time: 9 pm

9 pm Korea Standard Time: 9 pm

4) Oceanic timezones

Australian Western Standard Time: 8 pm

8 pm Australian Central Time: 10:30 pm

10:30 pm Australian Eastern Time: 10 pm

10 pm New Zealand Daylight Time: 1 am

The following is a countdown that will showcase the time regardless of the timezone:

Since there haven't been a lot of official reveals regarding the v4.4 update, the following section will list everything known via official sources.

Typically, everyone can tune in for 300 Primogems, which will be distributed throughout the update. Players can expect the livestream to go on longer than usual runtime, as HoYoverse planned additional features in the new update. Additionally, Lantern Rite is known for being the biggest event in the game.

Everything announced so far for Genshin Impact 4.4

Expand Tweet

Here is a list of everything that has been announced officially for Genshin Impact 4.4:

New characters: 5-star Xianyun and 4-star Gaming.

Artifact loadout: Quick, Custom, and Auto loadout system for artifacts.

Serenitea Pot optimizations: Furniture filtering, editing screen, and lingering moment.

System and Functions: Reminder to collect Adventure Encounter rewards, additional party compositions, optimization of Trial stages, additional borderless mode in visuals, and model precision.

Genshin Impact 4.4 is scheduled to go live on January 31, 2024.