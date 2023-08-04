Genshin Impact 4.0 Livestream codes: How to claim 300 Primogems before expiry

Livestream codes can sometimes be the only important aspect for a player from Genshin Impact Special Programs. The Gacha currency isn't easy to come by, as completing every corner of the open world map leaves only daily commissions and Spiral Abyss as the only free sources of Primogems. This is why, version live streams are important in terms of announcements and redeem codes for rewards.

The v4.0 Special Program includes everything players need to know about the Fontaine region, new characters, events, and more. However, throughout the program, everyone got hold of three special codes tied to Primogems and additional in-game materials as well.

Unlike some codes, readers should note that livestream redemption codes have an approximate 16-hour window before they become invalid. Hence, everyone looking to obtain the rewards should tune in and redeem the codes fast. The following article will showcase all the methods for redeeming game codes.

Genshin Impact code redemption method from in-game settings

The following points will help in redeeming livestream codes by accessing Genshin Impact settings:

Launch the game and load it within the server of your created character.

Open the in-game Paimon Menu on the top-right, which is also the main menu of your game.

Head to the Settings icon, which can be identified by clicking the cogwheel on the left.

Click on the "Accounts" tab located at the bottom-left, followed by the "Redeem code" on the right.

Paste any one of the three codes provided during the live stream and click on Redeem.

In-game redemption code page under the accounts tab (Image via HoYoverse)

Everything tied to the codes will be sent via the in-game email, which needs to be manually claimed as well. Finishing the prologue is recommended for having the in-game email unlocked at the time.

Additionally, this method can be applied across every platform, including PC, Mobile Devices, and PlayStations.

Genshin Impact code redemption method from HoYoverse's official website

The following points provide a clear guide on how to redeem Genshin Impact codes from HoYoverse's official website:

Head to this official link to open HoYoverse's official code redemption page.

Log in using your credentials tied to the server of your created character.

Select the region in which you play.

Paste the code in the third blank space that says "Enter Redemption Code."

Click on the Redeem option underneath to get the rewards via in-game email.

Official code redemption page for HoYoverse (Image via HoYoverse)

Similar to the in-game method, players from all platforms will be able to receive rewards from the official website as well. As mentioned, every redemption code from the live stream has a 16-hour window since its reveal, giving everyone limited time to obtain it before expiration.