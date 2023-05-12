During every Genshin Impact Special Program livestream, HoYoverse shares three unique codes that fans can redeem for several in-game rewards. Luckily, the developers will do another livestream on May 13 at 8:00 am (UTC-4) for the upcoming version 3.7 update. Fans will have an opportunity to redeem three codes worth 300 Primogems and other in-game items.

Keep in mind that the codes generally expire within 20 hours, so it is advised that you use them as soon as possible. This guide will showcase all the available methods to redeem the code and obtain free rewards.

Genshin Impact guide: How to redeem the codes and obtain free rewards

Currently, there are only two ways to redeem the codes to obtain the rewards in Genshin Impact. The first method is to do it on the game's official website, and the other is to redeem it using the in-game feature in the game's settings.

How to redeem codes on Genshin Impact's official website

Genshin Impact's official website (Image via HoYoverse)

1) Head to the official website at https://genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/gift.

2) Log in using your HoYoverse or game account.

3) Select the right account server.

4) Enter the valid redemption code and click on Redeem.

Make sure to choose the server you play in; otherwise, the website will not be able to track your actual game account, and you won't receive the rewards.

How to redeem the codes using in-game settings

Redeeming the code in the game's settings (Image via HoYoverse)

1) Log in to the game

2) Open the Paimon Menu and go to the game's Settings.

3) Click on the Account option and then on Redeem Now.

4) Enter the valid redemption code and click on Exchange.

Fortunately, the in-game settings interface for both PC and Mobile devices is the same, so this method applies on both platforms. Here is a list of rewards that you can obtain using all three codes:

Primogems x 300

Hero's Wit x 5

Mora x 50,000

Mystic Enhancement Ores x 10

Both options are extremely fast and simple, and the only difference is that one method does not require opening the game, and the other does. You can choose whichever method you are more comfortable with. As previously mentioned, the codes will expire within 16 to 20 hours, so it is best to use them in time.

The rewards are usually sent within 15 to 20 minutes, regardless of the method used, and you can directly collect them from the in-game mailbox. Do note that during the Special Program livestream, the codes are always given out at different time stamps and not at the same time.

