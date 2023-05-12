Genshin Impact 3.7 livestream: Countdown for Twitch and YouTube stream

HoYoverse has officially announced that they will conduct Genshin Impact 3.7 patch's Special Program livestream on May 13, 2023, at 8:00 am (UTC-4). During the live premiere, fans can expect a lot of exciting news and information about the upcoming game update, including rerun banners, events, and redemption codes. Additionally, the developers will also do a gameplay showcase of the newest Dendro character, Kirara.

Players interested in watching the Special Program of the upcoming version 3.7 update can head to Genshin Impact's official Twitch or YouTube channels. This article will provide a countdown displaying the time left until the live show begins on both social media platforms and list the livestream schedule for all major regions.

Genshin Impact version 3.7 Special Program livestream date and time announced

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Dear Travelers,

It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 5/13/2023 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!



>>>



#GenshinImpact #HoYoverse Version 3.7 Special Program PreviewDear Travelers,It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 5/13/2023 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!>>> twitch.tv/genshinimpacto…

HoYoverse will first premiere the Special Program on Genshin Impact's Twitch channel and then broadcast the same on their YouTube channel one hour later. Luckily, Twitch allows users to watch the premiere without an account, so one does not have to worry about making one.

Here is the schedule of the first live premiere for some of the major time zones:

Pacific Standard Time - May 13 at 4:00 AM

- May 13 at 4:00 AM Eastern Time - May 13 at 8:00 AM

- May 13 at 8:00 AM Western European Time - May 13 at 12:00 PM

- May 13 at 12:00 PM UTC Time - May 13 at 12:00 PM

- May 13 at 12:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time - May 13 at 12:00 PM

May 13 at 12:00 PM Central European Time - May 13 at 1:00 PM

- May 13 at 1:00 PM Central European Summer Time - May 13 at 2:00 PM

- May 13 at 2:00 PM Indian Standard Time - May 13 at 5:30 PM

- May 13 at 5:30 PM Australian Central Time - May 13 at 9:30 PM

- May 13 at 9:30 PM Australian Eastern Time - May 13 at 10:00 PM

Countdown to Twitch and YouTube Special Program livestreams

As mentioned previously, there will be a one-hour difference between both Twitch and YouTube live shows, so fans who miss the premiere on Twitch can also head to the latter platform.

Here are the links to Genshin Impact's official livestreaming platforms:

During the Special Program, the developers will also drop three redemption codes worth 300 Primogems and other in-game rewards, so fans should make sure they don't miss out on that. Unlike the miscellaneous codes, the codes shared during the livestream expire within a day, so it is recommended to redeem them as soon as possible.

Poll : 0 votes