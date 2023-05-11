Genshin Impact 3.7 Livestream Countdown and where to watch

Genshin Impact has officially announced the preview of the 3.7 Special Program. Recent leaks circulating in the community have already shared much information about the upcoming content in the version 3.7 update. The livestream is an important event for the community as developers will officially reveal everything they have planned for the upcoming patch, including new characters, rerun banners, events, etc.

Genshin Impact 3.7 Special Program is scheduled to preview on May 13, 2023, at 8 am (UTC-4). Interested players can tune in on the official Twitch and YouTube channels to watch the live broadcast.

The article will outline everything about the livestream and also include a universal countdown to track the preview.

Genshin Impact 3.7 Special Program official announcement

It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 5/13/2023 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!



As mentioned, the Special Program will preview on May 13, 2023, at 8 am (UTC-4). Here is a list of all relevant timezones showcasing when the Special Program will premiere there:

Pacific Standard Time - May 13 at 4 am

- May 13 at 4 am Eastern Time - May 13 at 8 am

- May 13 at 8 am Western European Time - May 13 at 12 pm

- May 13 at 12 pm UTC Time - May 13 at 12 pm

- May 13 at 12 pm Greenwich Mean Time - May 13 at 12 pm

May 13 at 12 pm Central European Time - May 13 at 1 pm

- May 13 at 1 pm Central European Summer Time - May 13 at 2 pm

- May 13 at 2 pm Indian Standard Time - May 13 at 5:30 pm

- May 13 at 5:30 pm Australian Central Time - May 13 at 9:30 pm

- May 13 at 9:30 pm Australian Eastern Time - May 13 at 10 pm

Official Twitch channel (Image via HoYoverse)

Use this hyperlink to visit Genshin Impact's official Twitch channel to watch the 3.7 Special Program: https://www.twitch.tv/genshinimpactofficial/schedule

Countdown to track 3.7 livestream premiere

Players can use this countdown to track the upcoming 3.7 livestream. It is set based on the official announcements. Any changes made by the officials later on, will not be reflected here. However, developers usually stick to their announced timings regarding livestream, maintenance breaks, and version updates, so players can rest assured that this countdown will be more or less accurate.

Expected announcements for Genshin Impact 3.7 livestream

1. Kirara (4★)

2. Legend of the Vagabond Sword v2

3. TCG-themed main event including Gear Puzzles v2, special TCG mode, etc

4. 10 new character cards in TCG

5. Mario Maker v2 with mobs, chests

6. Kill mob with camera v2

The tweet above is a compilation made by Genshin Intel that shows all the upcoming content for Genshin Impact 3.7 update. Other reliable sources, such as SaveYourPrimos, have also shared leaks featuring Yae Miko, Yoimiya, Kazuha, and Alhaitham to return to the upcoming banners.

It is important to note that developers will also hand out redemption codes during the livestream. Players can redeem them for 300 Primogems and other resources in-game.

