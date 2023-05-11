Genshin Impact 3.7 Twitch livestream time and countdown

HoYoverse has officially announced the Special Program livestream date and time for the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.7 update, expected to be released on May 24, 2023. During the livestream, the developers will showcase the gameplay and abilities of a new Dendro character, Kirara. Additionally, they will also reveal all other information about the highly anticipated version 3.7 patch, including characters that will receive a rerun banner and events.

The Genshin Impact 3.7 Special Program will be premiered on the game's official Twitch channel. This article will list the timings for the same for all major regions, along with a countdown indicating the time left until the live show.

List of timings and countdown to Genshin Impact 3.7 Special Program Twitch premiere

The upcoming Genshin Impact 3.7 update is officially named "Duel! The Summoners' Summit!" and HoYoverse has announced that they will conduct its Special Program on May 13, 2023, at 8 am (UTC-4). The same will also be premiered on their official Twitch channel.

Here is a list of Twitch livestream timings for all the major regions and a countdown that shows the time left until the Special Program begins:

Pacific Standard Time - May 13 at 4:00 AM

- May 13 at 4:00 AM Eastern Time - May 13 at 8:00 AM

- May 13 at 8:00 AM Western European Time - May 13 at 12:00 PM

- May 13 at 12:00 PM UTC Time - May 13 at 12:00 PM

- May 13 at 12:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time - May 13 at 12:00 PM

May 13 at 12:00 PM Central European Time - May 13 at 1:00 PM

- May 13 at 1:00 PM Central European Summer Time - May 13 at 2:00 PM

- May 13 at 2:00 PM Indian Standard Time - May 13 at 5:30 PM

- May 13 at 5:30 PM Australian Central Time - May 13 at 9:30 PM

- May 13 at 9:30 PM Australian Eastern Time - May 13 at 10:00 PM

Those interested in watching the Special Program can refer to the abovementioned schedule.

Here is the link to Genshin Impact's official Twitch channel - https://m.twitch.tv/genshinimpactofficial

Expected banners in version 3.7

Here is a list of all the characters that are expected to be in version 3.7 banners based on leaks:

Phase I

Yae Miko (5-star Electro)

Yoimiya (5-star Pyro)

Chongyun (4-star Cryo)

Kirara (4-star Dendro)

Yun Jin (4-star Geo)

Phase II

Kaedehara Kazuha (5-star Anemo)

Alhaitham (5-star Dendro)

Yaoyao (4-star Dendro)

Xiangling (4-star Pyro)

Shikanoin Heizou (4-star Anemo)

Note that HoYoverse has already confirmed that Kirara will be released in the upcoming patch, but they are yet to reveal any character reruns, so the banners are subject to change.

