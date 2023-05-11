The highly anticipated version 3.7 update of Genshin Impact is expected to be released on May 24, 2023, less than two weeks away. HoYoverse has also announced the official date and time of the Special Program for the upcoming patch, which will be livestreamed on their official Twitch and YouTube channels.
The developers will make several announcements about all the upcoming content during the live show, including the banners and events. This article will cover the timings for the Genshin Impact 3.7 update Special Program livestream for all the major regions.
Genshin Impact 3.7 Special Program livestream schedule
Based on the official post on Genshin Impact's Twitter page, the version 3.7 patch is called "Duel! The Summoners' Summit!." The Special Program for the same will be held on May 13, 2023, at 8:00 AM (UTC-4), and it will be premiered on the game's both Twitch and YouTube channels on the same day.
That said, each player's exact timings for the livesteam will differ depending on their region. Here is a list of Twitch livestream schedules for all the major time zones:
- Pacific Standard Time - May 13 at 4:00 AM
- Western European Time - May 13 at 12:00 PM
- UTC Time - May 13 at 12:00 PM
- Greenwich Mean Time - May 13 at 12:00 PM
- Central European Time - May 13 at 1:00 PM
- Central European Summer Time - May 13 at 2:00 PM
- Indian Standard Time - May 13 at 5:30 PM
- Eastern Time - May 13 at 8:00 AM
- Australian Central Time - May 13 at 9:30 PM
- Australian Eastern Time - May 13 at 10:00 PM
Fans interested in the Special Program can refer to the abovementioned timings and head to Genshin Impact's official Twitch channel.
Link to the Twitch channel - https://m.twitch.tv/genshinimpactofficial
The same will also be broadcasted on their official YouTube channel at 9:00 AM (UTC-4) on May 13, 2023. Fans should also watch out for the free redemption codes that will be shared during the live show, which can be exchanged for the following rewards:
- Primogems x 300
- Hero's Wit x 5
- Mystic Enhancement Ores x 10
- Mora x 50,000
Each code can only be redeemed once, and fans can collect their rewards directly from their game account's mailbox.