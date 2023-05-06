When is Genshin Impact 3.7 Livestream expected to be streamed?

Genshin Impact 3.6 recently launched its Phase II content, including banners, events, and more. Many were quick to catch up on all of the recent content and now look forward to the new upcoming patch update, which is still a few weeks away. Several leaks circulating in the community have already given players a rough idea of what to expect, but there is no way to confirm them at the moment. Fortunately, HoYoverse officials always premiere a Special Program 10-12 days before every version update.

Here is everything players need to know about the Genshin Impact 3.7 livestream release date, time, and more.

Genshin Impact: 3.7 Special Program release date, time, and more

Genshin Update  @GenshinUpdate #GenshinUpdateCalendar

Phase 2 of 3.6 is coming 🥳

3.7 livestream is predicted to be on May 12-13

A Parade of Providence will last till May 15

2 events for phase 2

Goodluck on pulling xD

#GenshinImpact #原神 #원신 Phase 2 of 3.6 is coming 🥳3.7 livestream is predicted to be on May 12-13A Parade of Providence will last till May 152 events for phase 2Goodluck on pulling xD #GenshinUpdateCalendar Phase 2 of 3.6 is coming 🥳▶️3.7 livestream is predicted to be on May 12-13▶️A Parade of Providence will last till May 15▶️ 2 events for phase 2Goodluck on pulling xD #GenshinImpact #原神 #원신 https://t.co/T24bMg0qNz

Special Program premieres are Genshin Impact's way of officially revealing content for the upcoming version updates. The content revealed by officials includes new banners, characters, weapons, events, and many more. In addition, players also get more brief information about the upcoming quests and hangout events as well.

HoYoverse officials have a strict schedule for anything and everything. Like how they follow a 42-day cycle for their version updates, they have something similar for their livestreams as well. Many in the Genshin Impact community have observed that the Special Programs will always premiere 10-12 days prior to new version updates (Patch 3.7, in this case) and premieres often on Fridays. With version 3.7 launching on May 24, 2023, players can anticipate the livestream to fall on the following dates:

May 12, 2023

May 13, 2023

May 14, 2023

Of these dates, May 12, 2023, looks to be the most plausible, based on previous livestreams.

Official Twitch channel (Image via HoYoverse)

Interested players can tune in to Genshin Impact's official Twitch channel to catch the Special Program live at 8 am (UTC-4). The broadcast will be permanently available on their official YouTube channel one hour after the stream ends. Therefore, players can conveniently watch the replay anytime.

Expected Announcements in Genshin Impact 3.7 livestream

Genshin Intel @Genshin_Intel A quick overview of 3.7:



1. Kirara (4★)

2. Legend of the Vagabond Sword v2

3. TCG-themed main event including Gear Puzzles v2, special TCG mode, etc

4. 10 new character cards in TCG

5. Mario Maker v2 with mobs, chests

6. Kill mob with camera v2

7. Charlotte (playable in future) A quick overview of 3.7:1. Kirara (4★)2. Legend of the Vagabond Sword v23. TCG-themed main event including Gear Puzzles v2, special TCG mode, etc4. 10 new character cards in TCG5. Mario Maker v2 with mobs, chests6. Kill mob with camera v27. Charlotte (playable in future)

Genshin Intel, a reliable leaker, has released an overview of the version 3.7 update, revealing the upcoming content. As shown in the tweet above, players will get tons of Primogems by participating in many recurring events. Genius Invokation TCG will also receive new cards and a main event. Lastly, there will be no new characters other than Kirara, a new 4-star Dendro character.

3.7 Banner leaks (Image via HoYoverse)

Recent leaks from Uncle YC and HutaoLove have revealed the same, as shown in the picture above. Here is a list of all characters rumored to appear on the 3.7 banners:

Phase I

Yae Miko

Yoimiya

Chongyun

Kiara

Yunjin

Phase II

Kazuha

Alhaitham

Yaoyao

Xiangling

Heizou

Remember that although these leaks come from reliable sources, they are subject to change. Players are advised to wait for official announcements from the Special Program for clarity.

Poll : 0 votes