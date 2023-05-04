Genshin Impact 3.7 Redeem Codes release date and expected Special Program announcements

The Genshin Impact 3.7 Livestream is expected to air on May 12, 13, or 14, 2023. That's when the new Redeem Codes should be released. Travelers curious about those dates should know that HoYoverse hasn't revealed the official Special Program day yet. These aforementioned dates are based on past historical precedence where a livestream had always aired 10-12 days before its associated Version Update came out.

May 24, 2023, is when Genshin Impact 3.7 is expected to launch. Subtracting 10~12 days from that day gives players the speculated dates of May 12, 13, and 14, 2023. On a related note, there are several expected Special Program announcements worth covering later in this article.

Expected Special Program announcements and Genshin Impact 3.7 Redeem Codes release date

Yae Miko is rumored to return in this update (Image via HoYoverse)

A more in-depth analysis of past precedence surrounding the expected release date can be found in this hyperlinked article. Basically, Travelers should expect one of the following days to have the Genshin Impact 3.7 Livestream:

May 12, 2023

May 13, 2023

May 14, 2023

HoYoverse usually reveals the official date and time approximately two days before the Special Program should air. Thus, Travelers will get an official date by then. Historically speaking, the livestreams are usually broadcast around 8 pm (UTC+8).

Expected announcements

Kirara will inevitably show up in this broadcast (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a quick rundown of what Travelers can expect to see in the Genshin Impact 3.7 Special Program:

Three new Redeem Codes: They will expire in a day, but you will get 300 Primogems in total if you use them. These codes will be scattered throughout the Genshin Impact 3.7 Livestream.

They will expire in a day, but you will get 300 Primogems in total if you use them. These codes will be scattered throughout the Genshin Impact 3.7 Livestream. No new 5-star characters: No new 5-star units were datamined. It's highly improbable that HoYoverse will introduce one out of thin air.

No new 5-star units were datamined. It's highly improbable that HoYoverse will introduce one out of thin air. Kirara showcase: Kirara is a brand-new 4-star character. She's a Dendro Sword user with a very interesting Elemental Skill to show off.

Kirara is a brand-new 4-star character. She's a Dendro Sword user with a very interesting Elemental Skill to show off. 5-star character banners: Every Special Program reveals the 5-stars who will be featured on an Event Wish. Current leaks point to Yoimiya, Yae Miko, Alhaitham, and Kazuha, but there's always a chance that these rumors are wrong. The 4-stars, apart from Kirara, are unlikely to be revealed here.

Every Special Program reveals the 5-stars who will be featured on an Event Wish. Current leaks point to Yoimiya, Yae Miko, Alhaitham, and Kazuha, but there's always a chance that these rumors are wrong. The 4-stars, apart from Kirara, are unlikely to be revealed here. New events: The main event will be revealed along with a brief mention of the Ibis Piercer reward. Other events such as Divine Ingenuity: Collector's Chapter, Feast of the Departed Warriors, and Fayz Trials: Hypothesis should also show up.

The main event will be revealed along with a brief mention of the Ibis Piercer reward. Other events such as Divine Ingenuity: Collector's Chapter, Feast of the Departed Warriors, and Fayz Trials: Hypothesis should also show up. New quests: Yoimiya Story Quest and Kaveh Hangout Event should be revealed here, too.

Yoimiya Story Quest and Kaveh Hangout Event should be revealed here, too. Genius Invokation TCG update: This game mode should get a few new cards, such as Venti, Zhongli, Raiden Shogun, Hu Tao, and a few other notable characters.

More content could always be shown in the Genshin Impact 3.7 Livestream than what was predicted up here. Travelers have a lot to look forward to in the upcoming Special Program. How much time each piece of content will get dedicated to it will vary, but players can at least expect everything shown below to be revealed or hinted at in some capacity.

Remember, the Redeem Codes will be posted all over social media after the livestream airs, so make sure to find them and use them as soon as possible.

