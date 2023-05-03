Kazuha, Alhaitham, and more Genshin Impact reruns leaked ahead of Version 3.7

Old Genshin Impact 3.7 banner leaks are still the most reliable information players have regarding Kazuha and Alhaitham's reruns. These two characters are still slated to appear in the upcoming update's second half. Yae Miko and Yoimiya will be the featured five-star units in the first half. Keep in mind that this information is based on some leaks and is subject to change.

It is possible those rumors are incorrect, but the details featured in this article are all that Travelers have at their disposal at present. A few leakers, like Team China, have reported the following information, and they have gotten some things right before. The tweet below is a good summary of the latest leaks.

Genshin Impact reruns leaked for Version 3.7: Kazuha, Alhaitham, and more details

This tweet is a conglomeration of some old Team China and Vississ leaks. Here is a summary:

1st phase five-star units: Yoimiya and Yae Miko

Yoimiya and Yae Miko 1st phase featured four-star units: Kirara, Chonyun, and Yun Jin

Kirara, Chonyun, and Yun Jin 2nd phase five-star units: Alhaitham and Kazuha

Alhaitham and Kazuha 2nd phase featured four-star units: Yaoyao, Heizou, Xiangling

It's possible that these leaks are true, or at least some parts of them (like the featured five-star units). Travelers will get a confirmation of what's accurate shortly before Genshin Impact 3.7 is released. This Version Update's livestream is expected to air around May 12-14, 2023.

Thus, players will at least get confirmation about the featured five-star characters and Kirara's banner phase by that point. The other featured four-star entities will be revealed a few days before the new Genshin Impact 3.7 Event Wishes come out.

A translated tweet from a Chinese leaker (Image via Twitter)

Chinese leaker keikakutori9 believes that the aforementioned leaked information should be accurate as far as the featured five-star characters go. Their banner order is subject to change, but this individual hasn't found credible alternatives regarding different five-star entities.

Although some leakers support the current information, it's still worth being skeptical until further details are revealed officially or unofficially. This way, Travelers won't get disappointed if these speculations turn out to be inaccurate.

Until then, let's look at the last time each of the rumored Genshin Impact 3.7 characters was featured on a past banner.

Minor notes about the Genshin Impact 3.7 banners

Kirara is nigh guaranteed to show up in this update (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is the last time the rumored five-star characters appeared on a banner:

Yoimiya: November 2 to November 18, 2022

November 2 to November 18, 2022 Yae Miko: November 18 to December 6, 2022

November 18 to December 6, 2022 Alhaitham: January 18 to February 7, 2023

January 18 to February 7, 2023 Kazuha: July 13 to August 2, 2022

Apart from Alhaitham, the other three five-star entities haven't been summonable at all in 2023. Thus, it wouldn't be unreasonable to assume they could return soon. By comparison, here is the last time each of the rumored four-star characters was last featured, excluding Kirara since she's brand new:

Chongyun: June 21 to July 12, 2022

June 21 to July 12, 2022 Yun Jin: January 18 to February 7, 2023

January 18 to February 7, 2023 Yaoyao: January 18 to February 7, 2023

January 18 to February 7, 2023 Heizou: November 18 to December 6, 2022

November 18 to December 6, 2022 Xiangling: October 14 to November 1, 2022

Some of these units haven't been featured in a long time. Still, these long absences don't necessarily confirm that they will be returning in Genshin Impact 3.7. Travelers must be patient until more news arrives.

Poll : 0 votes