Genshin Impact 3.7 Redeem codes release and expiry time

miHoYo, also known as HoYoverse, has confirmed that the Genshin Impact 3.7 Special Program will be released on May 13, 2023, which is also when the new Redeem Codes will be launched. More specifically, 8:00 am (UTC-4) is when the livestream will air. Although the upcoming broadcast doesn't have a defined length yet, past Special Programs were typically between 30 minutes to one hour.

That means Travelers should expect to get the new Genshin impact 3.7 Redeem Codes around 9:00 am (UTC-4) on May 13, 2023. These new codes will expire in 24 hours, meaning players would have until 9:00 am (UTC-4) on May 14, 2023, to use them.

If you don't use them by that point, you will never get another opportunity to do so for those specific codes and will have to wait for the next batch to be released.

Release date news regarding the Genshin Impact 3.7 Redeem Codes

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Dear Travelers,

It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 5/13/2023 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!



>>>



The above tweet confirms that the upcoming Special Program will air at 8:00 am (UTC-4) on May 13, 2023. A Twitch hyperlink is provided below that confirmation. Travelers can save that link or just look up the official Genshin Impact account by the time the broadcast airs.

miHoYo has already confirmed that the Genshin Impact 3.7 Redeem Codes will be included here. That means Travelers can expect to earn 300 Primogems for free once the livestream airs. It is worth noting that the three codes will be the same for everybody. Anybody who misses the Special Program can easily look them up, especially since they will be posted all over the internet by then.

Countdown to the Genshin Impact 3.7 Special Program

If the above countdown is still counting down, then the time shown indicates how long you must wait for the livestream to start. This embed should be convenient for readers so they don't have to manually convert the UTC-4 time zone for wherever they live. Do note that this countdown doesn't necessarily reveal when the new codes will be shown.

The Genshin Impact 3.7 Redeem Codes will be unveiled sporadically throughout the livestream. It's currently expected to take about an hour after this countdown ends for players to get all three codes.

How to use codes

The official website looks like this (Image via HoYoverse)

If new players need assistance, then here's a basic tutorial on how to use codes for this game. You have two options to employ them:

The official website The game

Both work and it's not possible to use both to double your rewards. That said, you should stick to whichever option would be more convenient for you. If you want to use the first method, you can Google "Genshin Impact Redeem Codes" or something similar to see the site as one of the first results.

The site's URL should be "genshin.hoyoverse.com/en/gift." Once you're on it, log in if you haven't done so already, select the server, and then paste the codes.

This is what the game method looks like on PC (Image via HoYoverse)

If you want to do it in the game instead, then follow these instructions:

Boot up the game. Pause the game to summon the Paimon Menu. Select the Settings option. Go to Account. Select Redeem Now. Paste a code here and then click on Exchange.

Repeat the process for the remaining Redeem Codes. Collect your rewards via the in-game mail.

