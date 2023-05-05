Active Genshin Impact Redeem Codes for May 2023: Get free Primogems and more rewards

There are plenty of Redeem Codes to use in Genshin Impact for free Primogems in May 2023. If you don't know how to use these codes, then you have two methods. First, log in to Genshin Impact and pause the game. From there, head to Settings, then Account, and then finally, Redeem Now. You can paste the codes there. Travelers' second option is to use the official website, which you can easily Google.

Both methods only take a few seconds to do. If you're trying to use all Redeem Codes, it shouldn't take more than a few minutes. The rest of this article will include all of the codes that you should now know how to redeem by this point.

All active Genshin Impact Redeem Codes for May 2023 for free Primogems

Many players want free Primogems (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of Redeem Codes that are available to use sometime in May 2023:

GA9FPD42SJ4V: 60 Primogems + 5x Adventurer's Experience

60 Primogems + 5x Adventurer's Experience LAQZMTPKNTYH: 10x Adventurer's Experience + 10,000 Mora + 5x Fine Enhancement Ore + 5x Stir-Fried Fish Noodles + 5x Jueyun Chili Chicken

10x Adventurer's Experience + 10,000 Mora + 5x Fine Enhancement Ore + 5x Stir-Fried Fish Noodles + 5x Jueyun Chili Chicken GENSHINGIFT: 50 Primogems + 3x Hero's Wit

Just copy the bolded words shown above and paste them into either the game or the official website one by one. However, there are a few more codes worth discussing from the following sources:

Prime Gaming

Genshin Impact 3.7 Livestream

Prime Gaming's 8th bundle is already available for players to claim. The Special Program codes will become available later in May 2023, so don't forget to look them up then.

How to get the Prime Gaming code?

An example of a player who is about to claim the Prime Gaming offer (Image via HoYoverse, Amazon)

The 8th bundle has the following rewards:

1x Fragile Resin

4x Mystic Enhancement Ore

40,000 Mora

If you wish to claim it, then do the following:

Go to the official Prime Gaming website. Log in if you haven't done so yet. Search for Genshin Impact. Click on the purple button stating, "Claim." Once you get to the next screen, click on the purple button saying, "Get in-game content." Use the unique code given to you on either Genshin Impact or the game's official website.

If you've claimed four Genshin Impact bundles from the current campaign thus far, you will receive the Wings of the Starlit Feast Wind Glider skin sometime in June 2023. It is too late to claim the previous seven bundles if you've already missed them.

Genshin Impact 3.7 Livestream Redeem Codes

Kirara will be featured in this Special Program (image via HoYoverse)

Every Special Program has three codes that will give players 300 Primogems and some other minor goodies. It's currently expected that this livestream will air sometime between May 12~14, 2023. All codes revealed in that Special Program will expire within a day, so players are urged to use them immediately.

Since those codes aren't out yet, they have not been typed in this article. Travelers don't have to worry about finding them since they will be plastered all over social media and on various websites. Just remember to use them on either the official website or the game to get 300 free Primogems.

