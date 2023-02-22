Genshin Impact Prime Gaming Wind Glider reward: How to get Wings of Starlit Feast skin for free

The only way to get the Wings of Starlit Feast Wind Glider in Genshin Impact is to collect four Prime Gaming bundles. There have been free trials for Prime Gaming before, which means that the skin is theoretically possible to obtain at no cost.

Even if you opt to pay for Prime Gaming, you can still receive an assortment of rewards. These include gifts for many other video games, Amazon Prime and all its benefits, Prime Video, Amazon Music, and unlimited photo storage with Amazon Photos.

Most importantly, you can claim the monthly bundles for Genshin Impact. You can collect any four to obtain the Wings of Starlit Feast within the first two weeks of June.

Head to Prime Gaming to get Genshin Impact's Wings of Starlit Feast Wind Glider for free

When this article was written, the fourth bundle was active. Thus, it's possible that some Travelers are already eligible to receive this free Wind Glider. Those who are yet to claim a single Prime Gaming Bundle can still obtain this skin.

The rest of this guide will focus on how you can claim future Prime Gaming Bundles. Here are some things to note:

Each bundle has a set expiration date.

Simply clicking on "Claim" on Prime Gaming isn't enough.

You need to enter the codes given to you for this to count.

Players can only receive one Wings of Starlit Feast per account.

This skin is technically also obtainable via a Chinese-exclusive Pizza Hut campaign.

Let's go over how you can claim a single bundle since this is necessary to get the Wings of Starlit Feast Wind Glider in Genshin Impact.

How to claim Prime Gaming Bundles for Genshin Impact

See how easy the site is to use? (Image via Amazon)

Step #1: Go to Prime Gaming's official website and search for Genshin Impact. You should see something that states, "Prime Bundle #," followed by whatever number it is. Claim it from there to get a code.

The censored part here is where the code would be (Image via HoYoverse)

Step #2: Copy the code. It will be unique for everybody. This code will expire after a certain amount of time, so use it as soon as possible. It doesn't matter if you use it in the game or on the official website.

This is what the official website looks like (Image via HoYoverse)

Step #3: Redeem the code given to you. Primogems are included in all odd-numbered bundles, while Fragile Resin is featured in even-numbered ones. It doesn't matter which bundles you claim; all that's relevant is that you claim at least four of the eight Prime Gaming Bundles.

Travelers seeking to get the Wings of the Starlit Feast Wind Glider will need to repeat the previous three steps at least four times. It is impossible to claim four Prime Gaming Bundles at once since they're all time-locked. For example, Bundles #1~3 are now inactive and cannot be redeemed.

It is up to you to remember when you can claim new Prime Gaming Bundles for Genshin Impact. Each offer tends to last for a few weeks, so you should be able to get the Wings of Starlit Feast without much trouble.

