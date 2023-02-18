Pizza Hut x Genshin Impact collab features Yelan, Ningguang, and an exclusive wind glider skin

A new Pizza Hut x Genshin Impact collaboration features merchandise based on Yelan and Ningguang, as well as a fresh in-game wind glider skin. Unfortunately, this new crossover takes place solely in China.

Nonetheless, some enthusiastic gamers might wish to learn more about this Pizza Hut x Genshin Impact collaboration. For such individuals, here is a quick rundown of it:

Pre-sale of merch begins on February 27.

It officially launches on April 3 and should become unavailable on April 30.

100 randomly selected people who retweet Pizza Hut on Weibo will get themed bookmarks. This lottery will happen at 10:00 pm (UTC+8) on April 2, 2023.

There are a few freebies that Travelers can get if they participate in this crossover.

Yelan and Ningguang are heavily featured in this promotion.

Note: This crossover is separate from the previous Pizza Hut x Genshin Impact that involved Amber and Eula, although the concept is similar.

Details on the new Pizza Hut x Genshin Impact collab (Yelan, Ningguang, and a new wind glider)

The Yelan and Ningguang-themed merchandise for this Pizza Hut x Genshin Impact collaboration includes:

Metal bookmarks

Notebooks

Pizza boxes

Frosted cups

Stickers

The crossover has also brought three meals with the following prices:

69 Yuan (approximately 10.05 USD)

89 Yuan (approximately 12.96 USD)

189 Yuan (approximately 27.52 USD)

Some players might wish to look at the new merchandise; these individuals can check out the next section.

New Pizza Hut x Genshin Impact merchandise

The first batch of unique rewards (Image via Pizza Hut, HoYoverse)

The image above features metal bookmarks on the left side and notebooks on the right. Ningguang and Yelan fans might appreciate the unique designs on these items, especially since these two pieces of merchandise can be used together.

Here are the sizes of these products:

Metal bookmark: 90 x 40 mm

90 x 40 mm Notebook: 185 x 130 mm

The merchandise also offers pizza boxes and cups with the same Ningguang and Yelan artwork featured on the metal bookmark.

More merchandise to look at (Image via Pizza Hut, HoYoverse)

A poster with Yelan and Ningguang from this collaboration can be seen on the left of the picture shown above. Similarly, there are a few cute stickers of the characters, as well as food in a chibi artstyle, with Xiangling also making a guest appearance.

New glider

The new glider can be seen in the top left (Image via HoYoverse)

Prime Gaming members might recognize the glider shown in the top-left corner of this image. Global fans can actually get it in the game without doing anything tied to the Pizza Hut x Genshin Impact crossover. They just have to claim four bundles from Prime Gaming. This has to be done over a period of a few months since they cannot be acquired all at once.

The Wings of the Starlit Feast will be delivered to the player's account by the end of the Prime Gaming campaign. Otherwise, Chinese players can get the same glider by participating in this crossover. They will also acquire other exclusive rewards tied to food and Mora for doing so.

There is no news or announcements regarding this crossover that suggest it could make its way overseas. Previous collabs stayed in China, so it's likely that the one discussed in this article will also come to the US or other regions.

Poll : Would you want Yelan and Ningguang to have Pizza Hut-themed costumes in Genshin Impact? Yes No 0 votes