Prime Gaming Genshin Impact bundle: How to get last Redeem Code for free Wind Glider skin

The final Genshin Impact Prime Gaming bundle is finally out for subscribers to collect. You are eligible for a free Wind Glider skin if you've acquired four of these offers thus far. The Wings of the Starlit Feast will automatically be delivered to such players within 30 days after the Prime Gaming Bundle #8 expires. For reference, it's due to end on May 31, 2023.

That means eligible Travelers can get the new Wind Glider skin sometime in June 2023. If you have not collected four Genshin Impact bundles yet, and the eighth one isn't your fourth one, then it's impossible for you to obtain Wings of the Starlit Feast unless HoYoverse introduces a new way to get it.

How to get the final Genshin Impact Prime Gaming bundle

You need to find the offer first (Image via Amazon)

You have two options to get the final bundle:

Log in to your Prime Gaming account and claim the reward there. Have a friend or stranger give you their code.

The first method is guaranteed to work for those who have subscribed to this service. Hence, this guide will cover that option since there is no guarantee that the second one can work for you.

Step 1: Go to Prime Gaming's website and search for Genshin Impact. You should see a purple button that says "Claim." Click on it. You will be taken to a screen similar to what's shown below.

This screen should look familiar (Image via Amazon, HoYoverse)

Step 2: Click on the purple button that states, "Get in-game content." You will get a code. Take it and paste it into either the official Redeem Code website or through the game's Redemption Code feature. You won't get the associated rewards if you don't use it.

Step 3: After you use the code on either the official website or through the game, go to your in-game mail and claim the rewards. You should get the following:

1x Fragile Resin

4x Mystic Enhancement Ore

40,000 Mora

There are no further Prime Gaming offers available for this campaign. You only have until May 31, 2023, to claim the eighth bundle. The more important reward that many Genshin Impact players might be wondering about is the Wings of the Starlit Feast.

How to get the free wind glider skin

HoYoverse has officially stated the following regarding how you can obtain the Wings of Starlit Feast Wind Glider skin:

"If you redeemed 4 or more drops during the entire campaign, you'll receive the Wings of the Starlit Feast via in-game mail within 30 working days after the end of all 8 drops. Only claiming the drop's code doesn't count, the drop's code needs to be redeemed."

Since the campaign ends on May 31, 2023, Genshin Impact players should expect to get the free Wind Glider skin on some unspecified day in June 2023. "Within 30 working days" is quite vague, but HoYoverse might reveal more specific answers later once the current campaign is over.

All platforms and servers can receive this free Wind Glider skin in Genshin Impact. The only thing that matters about obtaining Wings of the Starlit Feast is that you claimed at least four bundles, regardless of which ones they were from the current campaign.

