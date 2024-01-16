Best free 4-star character to pick in Genshin Impact 4.4 Lantern Rite event (leaked)

The upcoming Genshin Impact 44 update is expected to host the Lantern Rite event. This is Liyue's flagship spectacle that celebrates Chinese New Year in the game. It's a generous event where players have tons of fun with mini-games, handsome rewards, and an opportunity to choose a free 4-star Liyue character from the roster. Many will wonder which character will be the best option for their account.

Everyone has different expectations, so the criteria for best character might vary. While some want to pick a new unit, others might want to unlock constellations. In this article, we will highlight the best choices for most Genshin Impact players.

Disclaimer: This article is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Genshin Impact 4.4: Best 4-star character to choose from the leaked Lantern Rite event

Liyue Harbor during Lantern Rite (Image via HoYoverse)

The Lantern Rite is one of the most enjoyed and loved flagship events in Genshin Impact. It usually falls in February and will take place again in the upcoming version 4.4 update. Similar to the previous Lantern Rite, the upcoming flagship will again allow players to choose a free 4-star Liyue character by exchanging event currency.

You can obtain this currency by completing various event challenges. Here is a list of all the characters you can choose from:

Beidou (Electro-Claymore)

(Electro-Claymore) Chongyun (Cryo-Claymore)

(Cryo-Claymore) Gaming (Pyro-Claymore)

(Pyro-Claymore) Ningguang (Geo-Catalyst)

(Geo-Catalyst) Xiangling (Pyro-Polearm)

(Pyro-Polearm) Xingiqu (Hydro-Sword)

(Hydro-Sword) Xinyan (Pyro-Claymore)

(Pyro-Claymore) Yanfei (Pyro-Catalyst)

(Pyro-Catalyst) Yaoyao (Dendro-Polearm)

(Dendro-Polearm) Yunjin (Geo-Polearm)

Gaming is a new upcoming 4-star character from Liyue that Genshin Impact players can obtain for free. He is a Pyro Claymore unit officially introduced during the 4.4 drip marketing posts in December 2023. Recent leaks claim that he will be a Claymore DPS that specializes in plunging attacks.

Best 4-star characters for end-game content

Both are great meta-picks (Image via HoYoverse)

Players who are still struggling to clear end-game content (Spiral Abyss) and events should consider picking Xiangling or Xingqiu. The former is an exception off-field Pyro DPS, and the latter is a fast off-field Hydro enabler/ Sub-DPS. This is also a great way to unlock constellations for these characters, as it will increase their personal damage.

You will not regret choosing either of the characters, as they are some of the most picked Genshin Impact units for Spiral Abyss.

Underrated 4-star characters to pick in 4.4 Lantern Rite

Pick them to try new playstyles and teams (Image via HoYoverse)

If you can easily clear any content with your roster, then you are free to choose any 4-star character. We recommend trying Gaming and his unique plunge-based abilities despite being a Claymore character.

You can also opt for Yaoyao or Beidou to enhance or expand your account. The former is a great pick if you want someone to provide tons of heals and apply Dendro on enemies. Meanwhile, Beidou is a solid pick if you have been interested in Overload teams after Chevreuse's debut.

