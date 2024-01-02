The Genshin Impact 4.3 update has a new Spiral Abyss reset cycle, featuring a couple of bosses like the Hydro Tulpa, Thunder Manifestation, and Perpetual Mechanical Array. The new Abyss hasn't been easy for many players because some of the enemies in Floor 12 hit hard or keep teleporting to random locations, which ends up wasting many players' time.

At any rate, new info from YShelper has revealed the usage rates of teams and characters in Floor 12 of the present Spiral Abyss reset. Note that there's time until the next reset, so the data is subject to change.

Most used teams in Genshin Impact 4.3 Spiral Abyss Floor 12

Here is a list of the most used teams in the 4.3 Spiral Abyss Floor 12 based on their usage rates:

Alhaitham + Nahida + Xingqiu + Kuki Shinobu (42.2%) Neuvillette + Kazuha + Baizhu + Furina (42.1%) Navia + Zhongli + Bennett + Xiangling (25.2%) Tighnari + Yae Miko + Zhongli + Nahida (15.5%) Neuvillette + Kazuha + Zhongli + Furina (15.2%) Lyney + Zhongli + Bennett + Xiangling (12.8%) Hu Tao + Zhongli + Yelan + Xingqiu + (11.1%) Alhaitham + Yae Miko + Zhongli + Nahida (9.9%) Childe + Kazuha + Bennett + Xiangling (9.7%) Wanderer + Zhongli + Bennett + Faruzan (9.6%)

The stats are based on the data submitted by over 160,000 players on YShelper. At the time of writing this article, Alhaitham's Hyperbloom and Neuvillette's Bloom teams are ranked first and second in the list of the most used teams in the Genshin Impact 4.3 Spiral Abyss. Furthermore, these teams are the only ones with a usage rate of over 40%.

Other than Dendro, Pyro teams were quite popular, which shouldn't be surprising since Travelers must face Hydro Tulpa in the third chamber of Floor 12.

Most user characters in Genshin Impact 4.3 Spiral Abyss Floor 12

4.3 Spiral Abyss usage rate Image via HoYoverse)

Here are the most used characters in the Genshin Impact 4.3 Spiral Abyss reset:

Zhongli (85.4%) Nahida (75.2%) Furina (74.2%) Neuvillette (72.8%) Baizhu (66.7%) Alhaitham (62.8%) Kazuha (59.3%) Bennett (58.2%) Xingqiu (57%) Yelan (53%)

Based on the statistics in YShelper, Zhongli is the only character with over 80% usage rate and is the most popular character on Floor 12, which is evident as he can be seen in many team comps mentioned earlier.

It is worth highlighting that Bennett is ranked eighth, but he is still the most popular 4-star character in the game, followed by Xingqiu in ninth place.