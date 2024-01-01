Genshin Impact 4.3 Spiral Abyss guide: Best teams, characters, and strategy

The ongoing Genshin Impact 4.3 update has a new Spiral Abyss enemy lineup featuring world bosses like the Thunder Manifestation, Perpetual Mechanical Array, and the new Hydro Tulpa. At the same time, other chambers of Floor 12 have a couple of Fontaine and Eremite mobs. This Abyss cycle can be slightly difficult for a few players since some enemies hit hard and can inflict considerable damage without a shield.

This article will list some of the best teams and characters along with some tips to clear Floor 12 in the Genshin Impact 4.3 update's Spiral Abyss.

Best teams and tips to beat Genshin Impact 4.3 Spiral Abyss Floor 12

Best teams and strategies for the first half of Spiral Abyss Floor 12

Pyro DPS units like Hu Tao are perfect against Hydro Tulpa. (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are some of the best teams to use in the first half of the latest Genshin Impact 4.3 Spiral Abyss reset:

Hu Tao + Zhongli + Yelan + Xingqiu

Yoimiya + Zhongli + Yelan + Yun Jin

Ayaka + Furina + Kazuha + Kokomi

Raiden Shogun + Yelan + Xiangling + Bennett

Alhaitham + Kuki Shinobu + Furina + Nahida

Navia + Albedo + Xiangling + Bennett

The first halves of the Floor 12 feature the Perpetual Mechanical Array, Hydro Tulpa, and a couple of mecha enemies. Fortunately, the mechas don't have any specific Elemental immunities, so you can create teams with any Elemental DPS units other than Hydro.

Here are a few things Genshin Impact players should keep in mind:

Hydro Tulpa is a Hydro Elemental being, so it is easy to trigger any Hydro-related reaction, except Freeze.

Pyro characters like Hu Tao, Xiangling, and Yoimiya, and Dendro characters like Nahida and Alhaitham can be exceptionally good against Hydro Tulpas.

The Hydro Tulpa summons a few mini-versions of itself every few seconds. It is recommended to deal with them because the Hydro Tulpa can absorb them and enter an enhanced state, significantly increasing its AoE damage and damage resistance.

Carrying a healer like Baizhu, Jean, and Kokomi or a shielder like Zhongli and Layla is highly recommended since the Hydro Tulpa hits hard.

Best teams and strategies for the second half of Spiral Abyss Floor 12

Alhaitham is good in this Spiral Abyss reset. (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of some of the best teams for Genshin Impact 4.3 Spiral Abyss Floor 12 second half:

Yoimiya + Zhongli + Yelan + Yun Jin

Yoimiya + Zhongli + Yelan + Nahida

Neuvillette + Furina + Kazuha + Zhongli

Alhaitham + Yelan + Kuki Shinobu + Nahida

Childe + Kazuha + Xiangling + Bennett

In the second half of Floor 12, the only annoying enemy is the Thunder Manifestation. It is ideal to bring a ranged DPS unit like Yoimiya or Neuvillette.

Below are some tips for Travelers to clear the Genshin Impact 4.3 Spiral Abyss:

Thunder Manifestation is immune to Electro, so avoid using an Electro DPS unit.

You can take advantage of Thunder Manifestation's Electro body to trigger reactions like Overloaded with Pyro and Quicken with Dendro.

Avoid using Geo DPS in the second half because Geo Slimes and Specters are immune to Geo.

Other enemies in the second half of this Abyss cycle are pretty easy to deal with.

This concludes the guide to beating the Genshin Impact 4.3 Spiral Abyss Floor 12.