A couple of notable leakers have leaked the potential enemy lineup for Genshin Impact 4.3's Spiral Abyss. According to these leaks, it seems that Floor 12 will introduce only one new boss, namely Hydro Tulpa. While the rest of the enemies are not too difficult to fight, they can be slightly annoying to some players because of their attack patterns and movements.

Overall, Genshin Impact 4.3's Spiral Abyss enemy lineup looks pretty simple to beat. Travelers can check out the complete list of all the expected Floor 12 enemies in this article. The info is subject to change since it is based on leaks.

Genshin Impact 4.3 Spiral Abyss Floor 12 enemy lineup leaked

Here is a complete list of enemies that are expected to be on Floor 12 of Spiral Abyss in Genshin Impact 4.3, courtesy of Nightmare and MadCroix:

Chamber 1 - 1st half (level 95)

Perpetual Mechanical Array x1

Chamber 1 - 2nd half (level 95)

Thunder Manifestation x1

Chamber 2- 1st half (level 98)

Maguu Kenki x1

Chamber 2 - 2nd half (level 98)

Geovishap x1

Tainted Water-Splitting Phantasm x2

Eremite Scorching Loremaster x1

Eremite Floral Ring-Dancer x1

Chamber 3 - 1st half (level 100)

Bathysmal Vishap x1

Primordial Bathysmal Vishap x1

Rimebiter Bathysmal Vishap x1

Bolteater Bathysmal Vishap x1

Breacher Primus x1

Chamber 3 - 2nd half (level 100)

Hydro Tulpa x1

Most travelers would already be familiar with these enemies. Luckily, the leaked Floor 12 lineup does not have a large number of opponents, which makes it pretty easy.

Furthermore, most chambers have only one boss, so there is no need to worry about losing time because of multiple waves of enemies.

However, some of the opponents can still be rather annoying because of their movements and attack patterns. For example, Thunder Manifestation always remains in flight and moves around a lot. This can sometimes result in missing the active character's Elemental Burst or other powerful moves depending on the unit, which wastes a lot of time.

On a related note, there's only one new enemy in Spiral Abyss Floor 12, namely Hydro Tulpa, a new boss from Genshin Impact 4.2. Considering there are a couple of enemies of the Hydro element, Pyro characters such as Hu Tao, Lyney, and Xiangling would be amazing options to clear the upcoming Abyss cycle.