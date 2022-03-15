5 tips to defeat Thunder Manifestation in Genshin Impact

To ascend their characters, Genshin Impact players need to defeat normal bosses spawned in the world of Tevyat to collect boss drops. Thunder Manifestation is one such normal boss that players can find on Seirai Island, Inazuma.

Players encounter this boss after completing the Seirai Stormchasers quest series. It drops Storm Beads which are required to ascend Raiden Shogun and Kujou Sara. Defeating this boss can be a little tricky as it changes attack patterns once it is enraged and keeps flying around a lot.

Here are five tips players can follow to defeat Thunder Manifestation with ease in Genshin Impact.

danny ghost 🍊 @gravestonecity thunder manifestation is by far the coolest genshin boss so far. like the environment, the way it spawns, just everything. it’s so cool. and easy to bully lol. thunder manifestation is by far the coolest genshin boss so far. like the environment, the way it spawns, just everything. it’s so cool. and easy to bully lol. https://t.co/uEBYgsJ1SE

5 tips Genshin Impact players can follow to defeat Thunder Manifestation

5) Avoid Electro characters

Electro characters are bad against Thunder Manifestation (Image via Genshin Impact)

Like Electro Hypostasis, Thunder Manifestation is an elemental lifeform made of pure Electro energy. This makes the boss totally immune to the Electro element, and players should avoid taking Electro characters such as Fischl or Yae Miko to defeat the boss.

Players should replace them with other elemental characters, which will be more useful when fighting the boss.

4) Dodging is key

Thunder Manifestation has a lot of attack patterns that can deal AoE (Area of Effect) Electro damage to characters. In most cases, these attacks have a fixed range, and after a few tries, players can avoid getting hit by dodging or dashing sideways.

The time window to dodge these attacks is pretty flexible since some of these AoE attacks have a casting time, so players can also time their dodges.

3) Shields are a great help

Geo Characters (Image via Genshin Impact)

Having a character that can provide a shield to the entire party is a great help for players in many ways. Being protected by a shield allows players to tank all the attacks of the boss and focus more on offense instead of dodging these attacks.

Players can also use Geo characters such as Geo Traveler, Noelle, or Albedo that can crystallize to generate Electro shards to create shields.

2) Exploit weakness to Pyro or Cryo elements

Pyro and Cryo Elements (Image via HoYoverse)

Being a lifeform made of pure Electro energy makes Thunder Manifestation immune to Electro but weak to Pyro and Cryo elements. Players should use Pyro or Cryo vision characters such as Xiangling or Ayaka in the party to trigger Overload and Superconduct reactions to deal additional damage to the boss.

1) Use Bow/Catalyst Characters

Bow or Catalyst users (Image via Genshin Impact)

Thunder Manifestation is a flying boss that sticks close to the ground, and players can use melee characters for the battle. However, it will take a long time to defeat the boss this way.

It is advised to use bow or catalyst characters since they can home their attacks on the boss without having to aim. This will also allow players to stay on the offensive while keeping some distance from Thunder Manifestation to avoid its attacks.

