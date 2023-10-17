Genshin Impact 4.2 Spiral Abyss leaks: Enemies and Floor 12 lineups

New Genshin Impact 4.2 Spiral Abyss leaks disclose the enemies that players might encounter in Floor 12. This content is usually the most challenging in this game.

The general gist of the information found in the Genshin Impact 4.2 Spiral Abyss leaks could remain the same in the final version, should not too many changes occur.

Hence, it could be worth considering what players should prepare for in the upcoming version update.

Note: This article is based on leaks. Readers should take all the information provided with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact 4.2 Spiral Abyss Floor 12 leaks show enemy lineups

The Genshin Impact 4.2 Spiral Abyss is expected to run between November 16, 2023, to December 31, 2023. Here is a summary of Floor 12's first chamber:

12-1-1 (Wave 1): 1x Pyro Abyss Mage (138,744 HP) + 1x Dendro Samachurl (69,372 HP)

12-1-1 (Wave 2): 1x Pyro Abyss Mage (138,744 HP) + 2x Thundercraven Rifthound (795,002 HP)

12-1-1 (Wave 3): 1x Abyss Lector: Fathonless Flames (554,977 HP) + 2x Large Overgrown Breacher Primus (954,002 HP)

12-1-2: 1x Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network (1,817,146 HP)

Even if the enemies don't change, their HP stats could. Here is what the current leaks say about Floor 12's second chamber:

12-2-1 (Wave 1): 2x Recon Log Mek - Pneuma (206,002 HP) + 2x Nimble Harvester Mek - Pneuma (309,004 HP)

12-2-1 (Wave 2): 1x Annihilation Specialist Mek - Ousia (669,508 HP) + 1x Assault Specialist Mek - Ousia (618,007 HP)

12-2-1 (Wave 3): 1x Construction Specialist Mek - Pneuma (901,260 HP) + 2x Geological Survey Mek - Pneuma (257,503 HP)

12-2-2: 1x Jadeplume Terrorshroom (1,802,521 HP)

Essentially, the first half of Genshin Impact 4.2 Floor 12 includes multiple waves of foes, while the second half always has just a single boss. This should make planning the ideal team comps quite simple.

Only one chamber remains. The following list is what Travelers should prepare for, according to the latest leaks:

12-3-1 (Wave 1): 1x Kairagi: Dancing Thunder (665,520 HP) + 1x Kairagi: Fiery Might (665,520 HP) + 2x Fatui Skirmisher - Pyroslinger Bracer (275,738 HP)

12-3-1 (Wave 2): 2x Abyss Lector: Fathomless Flames (735,302 HP)

12-3-2: 1x Icewind Suit: Dirge of Coppelia (2,079,751 HP)

Note that the Genshin Impact 4.2 Spiral Abyss described here is just about a month from when this article was written.

Earlier datamined builds contained fewer enemies on the first half of Floor 12, with the Emperor of Fire and Iron initially being the sole foe on 12-3-1.

Travelers can get plenty of Primogems if they're good enough to defeat all the foes on Floor 12 under the time limit (Image via HoYoverse)

If anything new is added to these leaks, Travelers can find them here. Until then, everything posted above was the most recent information pertaining to the Genshin Impact 4.2 Spiral Abyss's Floor 12 leaks.

