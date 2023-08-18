Emperor of Fire and Iron location in Genshin Impact: Where to find the boss in Fontaine

With the recent release of Fontaine, Genshin Impact players will have to spend some time exploring and discovering all the unknown parts of the new region. The ongoing event, Relic Records: Creations of the Hydro Nation, is meant to help the community familiarize themselves with the region's new resources and enemies. One such enemy is the Pyro Crab, also known as the Emperor of Fire and Iron.

This new overworld boss also drops materials needed for Lyney's ascension, so you will want to know his location to start resource farming. In this guide, you will learn everything you need to know about the Pyro Crab boss location in Genshin Impact.

How to find Emperor of Fire and Iron in Genshin Impact?

Emperor of Fire and Iron in-game POV (Image via HoYoverse)

The Emperor of Fire and Iron is a new overworld boss introduced in the latest Genshin Impact 4.0 update. This massive crab has explosive Pyro abilities and a strong shield with 70% resistance to all attacks. The ongoing event, Relic Records: Creations of the Hydro Nation, requires you to defeat all the new bosses once.

Those who managed to summon Lyney will also be interested in defeating the boss who drops Lyney's ascension materials, Emperor's Resolution.

Use these waypoints to find the Pyro Crab boss (Image via HoYoverse)

You can find the new overworld boss in Belleau Region, Fontaine. As shown in the image above, access these relevant teleport waypoints to visit the boss' spawn point. Those who have yet to unlock these waypoints can use the Aquabus to unlock the red teleport waypoint.

From here, head west and dive underwater to find a cave nearby. The entrance of the cave will be easy to spot and also has an open-world trial challenge which acts as a landmark.

Enter the cave & activate the boss teleport waypoint (Image via HoYoverse)

After passing through the cave, you should reach the boss spawn cave in Genshin Impact. Make sure to activate the teleport waypoint that you will encounter nearby, making it easy for Lyney mains to farm materials for him.

Tips & tricks to defeat Emperor of Fire and Iron in Genshin Impact

As already mentioned, the Emperor of Fire and Iron boss has a strong defense. It has a twin horn on its head that grants a Pryo shield and the main body has 70% resistance to all attacks in Genshin Impact.

The strategy is pretty simple, as you will need to use Hydro or Cryo characters to quickly deplete the Pyro shield. This will break the twin horns of the boss, ultimately removing his resistance. It is also recommended that you use a shielder, as it can also contribute to breaking the shield quickly.