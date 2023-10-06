Genshin Impact 4.1 Spiral Abyss usage rates show most picked team comps in Floor 12

The most popular team comps for Floor 12 in the Genshin Impact 4.1 Spiral Abyss was published around October 1, 2023. Such information can be invaluable to players currently struggling with this content. Note that a high usage rate doesn't always mean a specific lineup is indubitably better than another. Such data merely demonstrates how popular and consistent certain teams can be.

Unsurprisingly, many staples like Childe International are still near the top. That said, there are a few surprises that may interest casuals regarding the best team comps in the Genshin Impact 4.1 Spiral Abyss Floor 12. This article will start with the most picked teams, followed by usage rates.

Here are the most picked team comps for Genshin Impact 4.1 Spiral Abyss Floor 12

Here is the most recent data from Akasha Data (Image via Akasha Data)

Here are Akasha Data's top ten most popular team comps for Genshin Impact 4.1 Spiral Abyss:

Xingqiu + Kuki Shinobu + Nahida + Alhaitham Xingqiu + Zhongli + Hu Tao + Yelan Xiangling + Bennett + Tartaglia + Kazuha Neuvillette Ayaka + Kazuha + Kokomi + Shenhe Zhongli + Fischl + Kazuha + Neuvillette Xingqiu + Yelan + Kuki Shinobu + Nahida Yelan + Kuki Shinobu + Nahida + Alhaitham Zhongli + Yae Miko + Nahida + Alhaitham Xiangling + Xingqiu + Bennett + Raiden Shogun

The above list was based on pick rate, so let's check one for the overall Genshin Impact 4.1 Spiral Abyss with usage rate for reference.

Most popular team comps for Genshin Impact 4.1 Spiral Abyss overall based on usage rate

Here are some of the most popular teams used in Genshin Impact 4.1 Spiral Abyss Floor 12 based on usage rate:

Alhaitham + Nahida + Xingqiu + Kuki Shinobu: 16.3% Tartaglia + Kazuha + Bennett + Xiangling: 14.3% Hu Tao + Zhongli + Yelan + Xingqiu: 8.8% Ayaka + Kazuha + Kokomi + Shenhe: 8.1% Yelan + Nahida + Xingqiu + Kuki Shinobu: 6.6% Raiden Shogun + Yelan + Bennett + Xiangling: 5.6% Tighnari + Yae Miko + Zhongli + Nahida: 5.2% Raiden Shogun + Xingqiu + Bennett + Xiangling: 3.8% Wanderer + Zhongli + Bennett + Faruzan: 3.7% Raiden Shogun + Kazuha + Yelan + Bennett: 3.3% Alhaitham + Yae Miko + Zhongli + Nahida: 2.9% Kazuha + Yelan + Bennett + Xiangling: 2.6% Kokomi + Nahida + Xingqiu + Kuki Shinobu: 2.5% Nilou + Kokomi + Nahida + Traveler: 2.2% Ayaka + Kazuha + Mona + Diona: 2.2% Zhongli + Nahida + Xingqiu + Kuki Shinobu: 2.2% Alhaitham + Yelan + Nahida + Kuki Shinobu: 2.1% Hu Tao + Zhongli + Yelan + Mona: 2.1% Lyney + Kazuha + Zhongli + Bennett: 2% Raiden Shogun + Kazuha + Bennett + Kujou Sara: 1.8%

One thing gamers might notice is that Neuvillette isn't in the top 20 teams, even though he has a usage rate of 61.1% from this exact sample set. However, the following data displays the most popular Floor 12 teams at the time, where one solo lineup might stand out to the reader.

The data might be a few days old as of this writing, yet Neuvillette being popular enough to solo Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss is a huge deal. Every other commonly used lineup next to him is a full team of four characters. The following video exemplifies him soloing the second half of Floor 12.

By now, players should have an idea of the best teams and characters for Genshin Impact 4.1's Spiral Abyss. Best of luck to anybody seeking to grind out these later floors, especially if they seek good stats on their artifacts.

