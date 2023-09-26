Genshin Impact Neuvillette Talent Priority and build options

Neuvillette is an interesting character in Genshin Impact regarding Talent Priority and build options. For starters, he's heavily reliant on Charged Attacks, making some artifacts and weapons more favorable to buffing that sort of damage than others. This guide will focus on the best options overall that every Traveler should know about the Chief Justice of Fontaine's ideal builds.

Some leeway will be provided for artifacts and weapons since not everybody is going to realistically have the top-of-the-line equipment right away. This guide will start with Neuvillette's Talent Priority before diving into his best weapons and artifacts.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Best Neuvillette Talent Priority in Genshin Impact

His Charged Attacks look cool and deal good damage (Image via HoYoverse)

Although it's best to max out all Talents for Neuvillette in Genshin Impact, some players might only have the resources to focus on one at a time. Here is the ideal Talent Levelling Priority for this character:

Normal Attack (this also affects Charged Attacks) Elemental Skill = Elemental Burst

By far, this character's biggest source of damage comes from his Charged Attacks. It's his most unique move, as it includes the following:

Equitable Judgment dealing damage based on his Max HP

Recovering health from Droplets scaling off his Max HP

The amount of HP he loses when doing Equitable Judgement is the same across all levels, so don't worry about losing too much health. Neuvillette's Elemental Skill and Burst bring similar amounts of value to the table. By comparison, they're noticeably less effective than his Charged Attack.

Best Neuvillette build: Weapons and artifacts

Tome of the Eternal Flow is definitely Neuvillette's best weapon (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are Neuvillette's best weapons in Genshin Impact, ranked from most useful to least:

Tome of the Eternal Flow Sacrificial Jade Prototype Amber Other 5-star Catalysts

Prototype Amber is craftable, making it ideal for F2P players. If you need the best possible option, then Tome of the Eternal Flow would be ideal. It has a massive 88.2% CRIT DMG at Level 90 while also increasing the user's HP. Its effect is tied to buffing Charged Attack damage, making it perfectly suited for this unit.

This is where his best artifact set is located (Image via HoYoverse)

As far as his best artifacts in Genshin Impact are concerned, you should consider the following, ranked from best to great:

4-piece Marechaussee Hunter 4-piece Heart of Depth 4-piece Nymph's Dream 2-piece Heart of Depth + 2-piece Nymph's Dream

Marchaussee Hunter is the ideal artifact set to build on Neuvillette, as it gives a flat 15% Charged Attack DMG bonus. It also provides an effect that this character can easily trigger, that is, he can easily adjust his HP via his Charged Attacks to get three stacks of 12% CRIT Rate for a total of 36% CRIT Rate.

This is what the Marechaussee Hunter set looks like in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

The other sets are solid alternatives that focus on Hydro and Charged Attack DMG, albeit less useful compared to Marechaussee Hunter. Here are the ideal stats you should get on your artifacts:

Sands of Eon: HP%

HP% Goblet of Eonothem: Hydro DMG%

Hydro DMG% Circlet of Logos: CRIT DMG%, CRIT Rate%, or HP%

All artifacts should have Energy Recharge, HP%, CRIT Rate%, and CRIT DMG% as secondary stats.

