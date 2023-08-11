Best characters for Marechaussee Hunter artifact set in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact's forthcoming 4.0 update will feature multiple new characters, regions, artifact sets, quality-of-life changes, and more. The Marechaussee Hunter artifact set will be one of the upcoming introductions to the game. HoYoverse has officially revealed the 2-Piece and 4-Piece effects for this set, and it is expected to be a blessing for several in-game characters and some upcoming ones.

The Marechaussee Hunter is an artifact set most suitable for DPS characters. Its 2-Piece effect buffs the Normal and Charged Attacks of its holders, while the 4-Piece effect provides an additional Crit Rate. However, there is a certain condition that requires the player to either lose or gain HP to proc the 4-Piece effect.

This article will explain the effects of the Marechaussee Hunter artifact set and the characters it is most suitable for in Genshin Impact.

Best Genshin Impact characters to build with Marechaussee Hunter artifact set

The Marechaussee Hunter artifact set has unique effects that favor DPS characters who rely on Normal and Charged Attacks for damage. The 2-Piece and 4-Piece effects of the Marechaussee Hunter artifact set are as follows:

2-Piece: Normal and Charged Attack DMG +15 percent.

Normal and Charged Attack DMG +15 percent. 4-Piece: When current HP increases or decreases, CRIT Rate will be increased by 12 percent for five seconds. Max three stacks.

The 2-Piece effect will buff the Normal and Charged Attack damage by 15 percent. This can be pretty useful for characters like Lyney. However, it is the 4-Piece effect that provides tremendous value.

When a character is equipped with four pieces of Marechaussee Hunter, their Crit Rate will be increased by 12 percent every time their HP increases or decreases. Moreover, this effect can stack up to three times which can net a total of 36 percent extra Crit Rate.

Best characters for Marechaussee Hunter in Genshin Impact

Best characters for Marechaussee Hunter (Image via Sportskeeda)

Although this set can be equipped for any character the player wants in Genshin Impact, some will perform exceptionally when using Marechaussee Hunter. The most suitable characters are:

New BiS artifact set: Lyney Can be a competitive option: Xiao Can be good in niche builds: Kamisato Ayato, Hu Tao, Yoimiya, Dehya, Childe, Lynette

If the rumors regarding Hydro Archon Furina's kit are true, she may also be able to use this set efficiently.

How to get the Marechaussee Hunter artifact set in Genshin Impact?

The new artifact sets as revealed in the livestream (Image via HoYoverse)

The Marechaussee Hunter artifact set can be obtained from the Denouement of Sin domain located in the upcoming Belleau Region of Fontaine. Travelers can receive artifacts from Golden Troupe or Marechaussee Hunter set after completing the domain in exchange for Resin.

Further information about this domain will be revealed once the 4.0 Fontaine update goes live.