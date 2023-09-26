Best artifacts for Neuvillette in Genshin Impact

Neuvillette is a powerful Charged Attack-focused DPS unit in Genshin Impact, meaning his best artifacts should focus on that trait. This guide will highlight the best sets for players to consider and the ideal stats to look out for. The latter will involve a ton of RNG. Hence, some players may settle with inferior sets if necessary, yet they can still work fine on this character.

Genshin Impact's Neuvillette has many aspects of his kit that scale off his HP, therefore some of the best stats to focus on would be tied to that. Let's first start with his best sets before diving deep into ideal main and secondary stats, which should be consistent even in later updates of this game.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

Genshin Impact guide: Best artifacts for Neuvillette

Marechaussee Hunter is his best set and can be found in Denouement of Sin (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are the best artifacts you can equip Neuvillette with in Genshin Impact:

4-piece Marechaussee Hunter: +15% Normal and Charged Attack DMG + potentially 36% CRIT Rate whenever the user's HP changes is amazing for this character. Remember, his Charged Attack can make him lose health when he's above 50% HP and could also heal him, triggering this set's effect effortlessly.

+15% Normal and Charged Attack DMG + potentially 36% CRIT Rate whenever the user's HP changes is amazing for this character. Remember, his Charged Attack can make him lose health when he's above 50% HP and could also heal him, triggering this set's effect effortlessly. 4-piece Heart of Depth: +15% Hydro DMG is always good for a Hydro unit. The 4-piece effect of using an Elemental Skill to buff Normal and Charged Attack DMG by 30% for 15 seconds is also great for this unit.

+15% Hydro DMG is always good for a Hydro unit. The 4-piece effect of using an Elemental Skill to buff Normal and Charged Attack DMG by 30% for 15 seconds is also great for this unit. 4-piece Nymph's Dream: +15% Hydro DMG is still good, and the 4-piece set effect is tied to buffing ATK and Hydro DMG when doing Normal and Charged Attacks, Elemental Skills, etc.

+15% Hydro DMG is still good, and the 4-piece set effect is tied to buffing ATK and Hydro DMG when doing Normal and Charged Attacks, Elemental Skills, etc. 2-piece Heart of Depth + 2-piece Nymph's Dream: +30% Hydro DMG is solid if you have great stats on these two artifact sets, yet not enough for a complete 4-piece set.

Generally speaking, a 4-piece Marechaussee Hunter will be this character's best artifact. The other options are only recommended if you haven't farmed good stats on this set yet. Just try to get a 4-piece Marechaussee Hunter set in the future since it's his best-in-slot in terms of DPS while you use one of those older sets.

Note that this guide was written in Genshin Impact 4.1, so any artifact sets introduced after this patch won't be listed here.

Artifact stats

Neuvillette can be an incredible DPS (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are the ideal main stats of artifacts for your Neuvillette in Genshin Impact:

Sands of Eon: HP%

HP% Goblet of Eonothem: Hydro DMG%

Hydro DMG% Circlet of Logos: CRIT Rate%, CRIT DMG%, or HP%

Regarding secondary stats, it's important to get enough Energy Recharge for your Elemental Burst (this will vary based on your exact build). Otherwise, CRIT Rate%, CRIT DMG%, and HP% should be prioritized as much as possible. Remember that Neuvillette is a character whose damage scales off his HP, not to mention his heals also benefit from having high HP.

Good luck to any Genshin Impact player seeking to farm good stats on their Marechaussee Hunter or other preferred sets.