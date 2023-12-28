Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss will soon reset in the ongoing Genshin Impact 4.3 update. According to the leaks, the upcoming cycle will feature a new enemy line-up with multiple bosses, such as the Hydro Tulpa and Perpetual Mechanical Array, creating several single-target enemy situations. This article will cover the leaked Spiral Abyss Foor 12 lineup and recommend the best teams in both halves.

Best teams to use in Genshin Impact 4.3 Spiral Abyss Floor 12

Here's the leaked enemy lineup for the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.3 Spiral Abyss Floor 12:

Chamber 1-1 (level 95)

Perpetual Mechanical Array x1

Chamber 1-2 (level 95)

Thunder Manifestation x1

Chamber 2-1 (level 98)

Construction Specialist Mek - Ousia x1

Ruin Guard x1

Ruin Grader x2

Chamber 2-2 (level 98)

Large Geo Slime x3 and Geo Specter x2

Geovishap x2

Stonehide Lawachurl x2

Chamber 3-1 (level 100)

Hydro Tulpa x1

Chamber 3-2 (level 100)

Thunderhelm Lawachurl x2

Eremite Scorching Loremaster x1 and Eremite Floral Ring-Dancer x1

Three best teams for Genshin Impact 4.3 Spiral Abyss Floor 12, 1st half

1) Hu Tao + Zhongli + Xingqiu + Yelan

Hu Tao Vapourize team (Image via HoYoverse)

This is Hu Tao's best team in Genshin Impact, and one of the best options in the first half of the next Spiral Abyss reset. According to the leaks, Hydro Tulpa will be in the final chamber, so carrying a Pyro DPS would be great.

With Zhongli's shield and Yelan and Xingqiu's Hydro application, Hu Tao can deal an insane amount of damage to easily clear Floor 12.

2) Yoimiya + Zhongli + Yelan/Xingqiu + Yun Jin

Yoimiya Vapourize (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned, several single-target situations will be in the next Spiral Abyss, so Yoimiya can do a fantastic job. Zhongli's shield will allow her to perform attacks without interruption, while Yun Jin will buff her damage.

Finally, Yelan will buff Yoimiya's damage, deal Hydro DMG, and apply Hydro for Vapourize damage. Travelers can also use Xingqiu if they don't have Yelan.

3) Raiden Shogun + Xingqiu + Xiangling + Bennett

Raiden National (Image via HoYoverse)

The Raiden National team can be an excellent choice in the next Spiral Abyss reset. Although this party is F2P friendly, it is one of the strongest teams in Genshin Impact, and it works in both single target and AoE situations.

Together, they can trigger several powerful reactions, such as Overloaded, Vapourize, and Electro-Charged, to clear the Spiral Abyss easily.

Three best teams for Genshin Impact 4.3 Spiral Abyss Floor 12, 2nd half

1) Yoimiya + Zhongli + Yelan + Yun Jin

Yoimiya Vapourize (Image via HoYoverse)

The Yoimiya Vapourize team's recommendations mentioned in the first half can also be used in the second half. The owner of the Naganohara Fireworks can be especially useful against Thunder Manifestation, thanks to her auto-aim.

2) Neuvillette + Furina + Baizhu + Kazuha

Neuvillette Bloom (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers can also use Neuvillette in the second half of Floor 12. He is one of the best main DPS in Genshin Impact and can deal damage even from long range, which can be useful against Thunder Manifestation since it moves around a lot.

With Kazuha and Furina as support, Neuvillette can deal even more damage. Finally, Baizhu can heal everyone and apply Dendro for Bloom.

3) Alhaitham + Nahida + Yelan + Kuki Shinobu

Alhaitham Hyperbloom (Image via HoYoverse)

This is one of the best Hyperbloom teams in the game and can also be a good option in Spiral Abyss. Simply create Dendro cores with Alhaitham, Yelan, and Nahida, and apply Electro to the cores using Kuki Shinobu's Elemental Skill to produce Hyperbloom projectiles that will target the nearest enemy.

