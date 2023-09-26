Best C0 Hu Tao team in Genshin Impact: Team characters, builds and more details

Hu Tao, the 77th director of Wangsheng Funeral Parlour, is a well-known Pyro DPS in Genshin Impact. Players who want to summon Hu Tao can get ready to gather her supplies as her banner is about to arrive. In addition to upgrading potential weapons and artifacts, her performance in the team will be influenced by one important factor - team composition.
This article will discuss the best C0 Hu Tao team with the build and weapons that can get the optimum results in end-game challenges.
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this post are those of the author alone.
Hu Tao's best team composition without the Staff of Homa in Genshin Impact
The best team comp with Hu Tao that players can use to get maximum results in end-game challenges is as follows
- Hu Tao: 5-star Pyro Character without the Staff of Homa(Main DPS)
- Xingqiu: 4-star Hydro Character (Healer)
- Yelan: 5-star Hydro Character (Sub-DPS)
- Zhongli: 5-star Geo Character (Main-Shielder)
Hu Tao: Build and weapon details
Hu Tao: Strengths and weaknesses
Strengths
- Powerful Charged Attack and Elemental Burst DMG.
- Very High Base CRIT DMG.
- Huge Base HP and DEF.
- Can provide CRIT Rate for other party members.
Weaknesses
- Shortage of AoE attacks outside of Elemental Burst.
- Lacks long-range attacks to deal with floating enemies.
- Elemental Skill drains HP to boost DMG.
Hu Tao Best Artifact Build
Best Artifacts
- 4-Pieces of Crimson Witch of Flames
Main stats to keep in mind
- Sands: HP%
- Goblet: Pyro DMG Bonus
- Circlet: CRIT DMG or CRIT Rate
Sub-stats to give priority
- CRIT Rate
- CRIT DMG
- HP%
- Elemental Mastery
Hu Tao: Best 4-star weapons
- Deathmatch
- Dragon’s Bane
Xingqiu: Build and weapon details
Xingqiu: Strengths and weaknesses
Strengths
- Elemental Skill that can provide DMG reduction and multiple Elemental Particles.
- Elemental Burst that provides consistent Hydro application.
Weaknesses
- Small Base DMG on Normal Attacks.
- Long Elemental Skill CD.
- Multiple Constellations are required for consistent utility.
Xingqiu Best Artifact Build
Best Artifacts
- 4-Pieces of Emblem of Severed Fate
Main stats to keep in mind
- Sands: ATK% or Energy Recharge
- Goblet: Hydro DMG Bonus
- Circlet: CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG
Sub-stats to give priority
- Energy Recharge
- CRIT DMG
- CRIT Rate
- ATK%
- Elemental Mastery
Xingqiu: Best 5-star/4-star weapon
- Sacrificial Sword
- Primordial Jade Cutter
- Mistsplitter Reforged
- Amenoma Kageuchi
Yelan: Build and weapon details
Yelan: Strengths and weaknesses
Strengths
- One of the top Sub-DPS characters.
- Her skills can fill in for the Main DPS downtime.
- Elemental Burst that can directly increase an active character's personal DMG.
Weaknesses
- High Elemental Burst cost that can be fixed only with her C1.
- Hydro application from her Elemental Burst is a bit inconsistent without C2.
Yelan Best Artifact Build
Best Artifacts
- 2-Pieces of Tenacity of the Millelith
- 2-Pieces of Heart of Depth
Main stats to keep in mind
- Sands: HP%
- Goblet: Hydro DMG Bonus
- Circlet: CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG
Sub-stats to give priority
- Energy Recharge
- HP%
- CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG
Yelan: Best 5-star/4-star weapon
- Aqua Simulacra
- Polar Star
- Thundering Pulse
- The Stringless
Zhongli: Build and weapon details
Zhongli: Strengths and weaknesses
Strengths
- Almost unbreakable shields that can withstand most attacks.
- Shield gives an unconditional All Elemental RES, which makes Zhongli extremely flexible to most of the team comps.
- Huge AoE Geo Damage on Burst that can also petrify foes.
- Zhongli’s Geo Pillar can resonate without other Geo constructs, allowing more DPS to mono-Geo teams.
Weaknesses
- Shields are weak to Riftwolves' corrosion and Black Serpent Knight anti-shield mechanics.
- Low Elemental Particle Generation.
Zhongli Best Artifact Build
Best Artifacts
- 4-Piece of Tenacity of the Millelith
Main stats to keep in mind
- Sands: HP%
- Goblet: HP%
- Circlet: HP%
Sub-stats to give priority
- HP%
- Energy Recharge
- HP
Zhongli: Best 5-star/4-star weapon
- Black Tassel (F2P, but the best )
- Rightful Reward
- Favonius Lance
- Staff of Homa
Hu Tao's best team composition with the Staff of Homa in Genshin Impact
The following is the ideal squad composition with Hu Tao, where players can play a bit more aggressively to get the best results in end-game challenges:
- Hu Tao: 5-star Pyro Character (Main DPS)
- Xingqiu: 4-star Hydro Character (Sub-DPS)
- Thoma: 4-star Pyro Character (Main Shielder)
- Kazuha: 5-star Anemo Character (Team buffer)
Hu Tao and her team Build with the Staff of Homa
Hu Tao: Strengths and weakness
Strengths
- Powerful Charged Attack and Elemental Burst DMG.
- Very High Base CRIT DMG.
- Huge Base HP and DEF.
- Can provide CRIT Rate for other party members.
Weaknesses
- Shortage of AoE attacks outside of Elemental Burst.
- Lacks long-range attacks to deal with floating enemies.
- Elemental Skill drains HP to boost DMG.
Hu Tao Best Artifact Build
Best Artifacts
- 4-Pieces of Crimson Witch of Flames
Main stats to keep in mind
- Sands: HP%
- Goblet: Pyro DMG Bonus
- Circlet: CRIT DMG or CRIT Rate
Sub-stats to give priority
- CRIT Rate
- CRIT DMG
- HP%
- Elemental Mastery
Hu Tao: Best 5-star weapon
- Staff of Homa
- Staff of Scarlet Sands
- Primordial Jade Winged Spear
Xingqiu: Build and weapon details
Xingqiu: Strengths and weakness
Strengths
- Elemental Skill provides DMG reduction and multiple Elemental Particles.
- Elemental Burst provides consistent Hydro application.
Weaknesses
- Small Base DMG on Normal Attacks.
- Long Elemental Skill CD.
- Multiple Constellations are required for consistent utility.
Xingqiu Best Artifact Build
Best Artifact
- 4-Pieces of Emblem of Severed Fate
Main stats to keep in mind
- Sands: ATK% or Energy Recharge
- Goblet: Hydro DMG Bonus
- Circlet: CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG
Sub-stats to give priority
- Energy Recharge
- CRIT DMG
- CRIT Rate
- ATK%
- Elemental Mastery
Xingqiu: Best 5-star/4-star weapon
- Sacrificial Sword
- Primordial Jade Cutter
- Mistsplitter Reforged
- Amenoma Kageuchi
Thoma: Build and weapon details
Thoma: Strengths and weaknesses
Strengths
- Deals repeated Pyro Attacks when both shields are active, even when off-field.
- Best Pyro character for Burdgeon.
Weaknesses
- Very high energy cost & CD for Elemental Burst.
- Shield duration is short.
Thoma: Best Artifact Build
Best Artifact
- 2-piece of Tenacity of the Millelith
- 2-piece of Emblem of Severed Fate
Main stats to keep in mind
- Sands: HP% / Energy Recharge
- Goblet: HP%
- Circlet: HP%
Sub-stats to give priority
- HP%
- Energy Recharge
Thoma: Best 5-star/4-star weapon
- Favonius Lance
- Prototype Starglitter
- Black Tassel
Kazuha: Build and weapon details
Kazuha: Strengths and weaknesses
Strengths
- Can boost the Elemental DMG of the whole team.
- Gathers enemies around you, making it easy to perform combos.
- Can provide decent DMG while performing his role as a buffer.
Weaknesses
- Crowd control might suffer from cooldown.
- Elemental Mastery buff is locked behind Constellations.
Kazuha: Best Artifact Build
Best Artifact
- 4 pieces of Viridescent Venerer
Main stats to keep in mind
- Sands: Elemental Mastery
- Goblet: Elemental Mastery
- Circlet: Elemental Mastery
Sub-stats to give priority
- Elemental Mastery
- Energy Recharge
Kazuha: Best 5-star/4-star weapon
- Freedom-Sworn
- Xiphos’ Moonlight
- Iron Sting (F2P)
These two are the best possible team comp for Hu Tao with/without her signature weapon.