Best C0 Hu Tao team in Genshin Impact: Team characters, builds and more details

Hu Tao, the 77th director of Wangsheng Funeral Parlour, is a well-known Pyro DPS in Genshin Impact. Players who want to summon Hu Tao can get ready to gather her supplies as her banner is about to arrive. In addition to upgrading potential weapons and artifacts, her performance in the team will be influenced by one important factor - team composition.

This article will discuss the best C0 Hu Tao team with the build and weapons that can get the optimum results in end-game challenges.

Hu Tao's best team composition without the Staff of Homa in Genshin Impact

Hu Tao and other Genshin characters (Image via HoYoverse)

The best team comp with Hu Tao that players can use to get maximum results in end-game challenges is as follows

Hu Tao: 5-star Pyro Character without the Staff of Homa(Main DPS)

5-star Pyro Character without the Staff of Homa(Main DPS) Xingqiu : 4-star Hydro Character (Healer)

: 4-star Hydro Character (Healer) Yelan : 5-star Hydro Character (Sub-DPS)

: 5-star Hydro Character (Sub-DPS) Zhongli: 5-star Geo Character (Main-Shielder)

Hu Tao: Build and weapon details

Hu Tao, Pyro DPS in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Hu Tao: Strengths and weaknesses

Strengths

Powerful Charged Attack and Elemental Burst DMG.

Very High Base CRIT DMG.

Huge Base HP and DEF.

Can provide CRIT Rate for other party members.

Weaknesses

Shortage of AoE attacks outside of Elemental Burst.

Lacks long-range attacks to deal with floating enemies.

Elemental Skill drains HP to boost DMG.

Hu Tao Best Artifact Build

Best Artifacts

4-Pieces of Crimson Witch of Flames

Main stats to keep in mind

Sands : HP%

: HP% Goblet : Pyro DMG Bonus

: Pyro DMG Bonus Circlet: CRIT DMG or CRIT Rate

Sub-stats to give priority

CRIT Rate

CRIT DMG

HP%

Elemental Mastery

Hu Tao: Best 4-star weapons

Deathmatch Dragon’s Bane

Xingqiu: Build and weapon details

Xingqiu, 4-star Hydro character (Image via Genshin Impact)

Xingqiu: Strengths and weaknesses

Strengths

Elemental Skill that can provide DMG reduction and multiple Elemental Particles.

Elemental Burst that provides consistent Hydro application.

Weaknesses

Small Base DMG on Normal Attacks.

Long Elemental Skill CD.

Multiple Constellations are required for consistent utility.

Xingqiu Best Artifact Build

Best Artifacts

4-Pieces of Emblem of Severed Fate

Main stats to keep in mind

Sands : ATK% or Energy Recharge

: ATK% or Energy Recharge Goblet : Hydro DMG Bonus

: Hydro DMG Bonus Circlet: CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG

Sub-stats to give priority

Energy Recharge

CRIT DMG

CRIT Rate

ATK%

Elemental Mastery

Xingqiu: Best 5-star/4-star weapon

Sacrificial Sword Primordial Jade Cutter Mistsplitter Reforged Amenoma Kageuchi

Yelan: Build and weapon details

Yelan, 5-star Hydro Bow character (Image via Genshin Impact)

Yelan: Strengths and weaknesses

Strengths

One of the top Sub-DPS characters.

Her skills can fill in for the Main DPS downtime.

Elemental Burst that can directly increase an active character's personal DMG.

Weaknesses

High Elemental Burst cost that can be fixed only with her C1.

Hydro application from her Elemental Burst is a bit inconsistent without C2.

Yelan Best Artifact Build

Best Artifacts

2-Pieces of Tenacity of the Millelith

2-Pieces of Heart of Depth

Main stats to keep in mind

Sands : HP%

: HP% Goblet : Hydro DMG Bonus

: Hydro DMG Bonus Circlet: CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG

Sub-stats to give priority

Energy Recharge

HP%

CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG

Yelan: Best 5-star/4-star weapon

Aqua Simulacra Polar Star Thundering Pulse The Stringless

Zhongli: Build and weapon details

Zhongli, the GEO Archon of Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Zhongli: Strengths and weaknesses

Strengths

Almost unbreakable shields that can withstand most attacks.

Shield gives an unconditional All Elemental RES, which makes Zhongli extremely flexible to most of the team comps.

Huge AoE Geo Damage on Burst that can also petrify foes.

Zhongli’s Geo Pillar can resonate without other Geo constructs, allowing more DPS to mono-Geo teams.

Weaknesses

Shields are weak to Riftwolves' corrosion and Black Serpent Knight anti-shield mechanics.

Low Elemental Particle Generation.

Zhongli Best Artifact Build

Best Artifacts

4-Piece of Tenacity of the Millelith

Main stats to keep in mind

Sands : HP%

: HP% Goblet : HP%

: HP% Circlet: HP%

Sub-stats to give priority

HP%

Energy Recharge

HP

Zhongli: Best 5-star/4-star weapon

Black Tassel (F2P, but the best ) Rightful Reward Favonius Lance Staff of Homa

Hu Tao's best team composition with the Staff of Homa in Genshin Impact

The following is the ideal squad composition with Hu Tao, where players can play a bit more aggressively to get the best results in end-game challenges:

Hu Tao : 5-star Pyro Character (Main DPS)

: 5-star Pyro Character (Main DPS) Xingqiu : 4-star Hydro Character (Sub-DPS)

: 4-star Hydro Character (Sub-DPS) Thoma : 4-star Pyro Character (Main Shielder)

: 4-star Pyro Character (Main Shielder) Kazuha: 5-star Anemo Character (Team buffer)

Thoma: Build and weapon details

Thoma, primary Shielder for this comp (Image via Genshin Impact)

Thoma: Strengths and weaknesses

Strengths

Deals repeated Pyro Attacks when both shields are active, even when off-field.

Best Pyro character for Burdgeon.

Weaknesses

Very high energy cost & CD for Elemental Burst.

Shield duration is short.

Thoma: Best Artifact Build

Best Artifact

2-piece of Tenacity of the Millelith

2-piece of Emblem of Severed Fate

Main stats to keep in mind

Sands : HP% / Energy Recharge

: HP% / Energy Recharge Goblet : HP%

: HP% Circlet: HP%

Sub-stats to give priority

HP%

Energy Recharge

Thoma: Best 5-star/4-star weapon

Favonius Lance Prototype Starglitter Black Tassel

Kazuha: Build and weapon details

Kazuha, a 5-star Anemo character from Inazuma (Image via Genshin Impact)

Kazuha: Strengths and weaknesses

Strengths

Can boost the Elemental DMG of the whole team.

Gathers enemies around you, making it easy to perform combos.

Can provide decent DMG while performing his role as a buffer.

Weaknesses

Crowd control might suffer from cooldown.

Elemental Mastery buff is locked behind Constellations.

Kazuha: Best Artifact Build

Best Artifact

4 pieces of Viridescent Venerer

Main stats to keep in mind

Sands : Elemental Mastery

: Elemental Mastery Goblet : Elemental Mastery

: Elemental Mastery Circlet: Elemental Mastery

Sub-stats to give priority

Elemental Mastery

Energy Recharge

Kazuha: Best 5-star/4-star weapon

Freedom-Sworn Xiphos’ Moonlight Iron Sting (F2P)

These two are the best possible team comp for Hu Tao with/without her signature weapon.