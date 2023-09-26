Esports & Gaming
  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • Best C0 Hu Tao team in Genshin Impact: Team characters, builds and more details

Best C0 Hu Tao team in Genshin Impact: Team characters, builds and more details

By Aatish Ghosh
Modified Sep 26, 2023 11:50 GMT
Hu Tao, 5-Star Pyro DPS in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)
Hu Tao, 5-Star Pyro DPS in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Hu Tao, the 77th director of Wangsheng Funeral Parlour, is a well-known Pyro DPS in Genshin Impact. Players who want to summon Hu Tao can get ready to gather her supplies as her banner is about to arrive. In addition to upgrading potential weapons and artifacts, her performance in the team will be influenced by one important factor - team composition.

This article will discuss the best C0 Hu Tao team with the build and weapons that can get the optimum results in end-game challenges.

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this post are those of the author alone.

Hu Tao's best team composition without the Staff of Homa in Genshin Impact

Hu Tao and other Genshin characters (Image via HoYoverse)
Hu Tao and other Genshin characters (Image via HoYoverse)

The best team comp with Hu Tao that players can use to get maximum results in end-game challenges is as follows

  • Hu Tao: 5-star Pyro Character without the Staff of Homa(Main DPS)
  • Xingqiu: 4-star Hydro Character (Healer)
  • Yelan: 5-star Hydro Character (Sub-DPS)
  • Zhongli: 5-star Geo Character (Main-Shielder)

Hu Tao: Build and weapon details

Hu Tao, Pyro DPS in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)
Hu Tao, Pyro DPS in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Hu Tao: Strengths and weaknesses

Strengths

  • Powerful Charged Attack and Elemental Burst DMG.
  • Very High Base CRIT DMG.
  • Huge Base HP and DEF.
  • Can provide CRIT Rate for other party members.

Weaknesses

  • Shortage of AoE attacks outside of Elemental Burst.
  • Lacks long-range attacks to deal with floating enemies.
  • Elemental Skill drains HP to boost DMG.

Hu Tao Best Artifact Build

Best Artifacts

  • 4-Pieces of Crimson Witch of Flames

Main stats to keep in mind

  • Sands: HP%
  • Goblet: Pyro DMG Bonus
  • Circlet: CRIT DMG or CRIT Rate

Sub-stats to give priority

  • CRIT Rate
  • CRIT DMG
  • HP%
  • Elemental Mastery

Hu Tao: Best 4-star weapons

  1. Deathmatch
  2. Dragon’s Bane

Xingqiu: Build and weapon details

Xingqiu, 4-star Hydro character (Image via Genshin Impact)
Xingqiu, 4-star Hydro character (Image via Genshin Impact)

Xingqiu: Strengths and weaknesses

Strengths

Weaknesses

  • Small Base DMG on Normal Attacks.
  • Long Elemental Skill CD.
  • Multiple Constellations are required for consistent utility.

Xingqiu Best Artifact Build

Best Artifacts

  • 4-Pieces of Emblem of Severed Fate

Main stats to keep in mind

  • Sands: ATK% or Energy Recharge
  • Goblet: Hydro DMG Bonus
  • Circlet: CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG

Sub-stats to give priority

  • Energy Recharge
  • CRIT DMG
  • CRIT Rate
  • ATK%
  • Elemental Mastery

Xingqiu: Best 5-star/4-star weapon

  1. Sacrificial Sword
  2. Primordial Jade Cutter
  3. Mistsplitter Reforged
  4. Amenoma Kageuchi

Yelan: Build and weapon details

Yelan, 5-star Hydro Bow character (Image via Genshin Impact)
Yelan, 5-star Hydro Bow character (Image via Genshin Impact)

Yelan: Strengths and weaknesses

Strengths

  • One of the top Sub-DPS characters.
  • Her skills can fill in for the Main DPS downtime.
  • Elemental Burst that can directly increase an active character's personal DMG.

Weaknesses

  • High Elemental Burst cost that can be fixed only with her C1.
  • Hydro application from her Elemental Burst is a bit inconsistent without C2.

Yelan Best Artifact Build

Best Artifacts

  • 2-Pieces of Tenacity of the Millelith
  • 2-Pieces of Heart of Depth

Main stats to keep in mind

  • Sands: HP%
  • Goblet: Hydro DMG Bonus
  • Circlet: CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG

Sub-stats to give priority

  • Energy Recharge
  • HP%
  • CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG

Yelan: Best 5-star/4-star weapon

  1. Aqua Simulacra
  2. Polar Star
  3. Thundering Pulse
  4. The Stringless

Zhongli: Build and weapon details

Zhongli, the GEO Archon of Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)
Zhongli, the GEO Archon of Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

Zhongli: Strengths and weaknesses

Strengths

  • Almost unbreakable shields that can withstand most attacks.
  • Shield gives an unconditional All Elemental RES, which makes Zhongli extremely flexible to most of the team comps.
  • Huge AoE Geo Damage on Burst that can also petrify foes.
  • Zhongli’s Geo Pillar can resonate without other Geo constructs, allowing more DPS to mono-Geo teams.

Weaknesses

  • Shields are weak to Riftwolves' corrosion and Black Serpent Knight anti-shield mechanics.
  • Low Elemental Particle Generation.

Zhongli Best Artifact Build

Best Artifacts

  • 4-Piece of Tenacity of the Millelith

Main stats to keep in mind

  • Sands: HP%
  • Goblet: HP%
  • Circlet: HP%

Sub-stats to give priority

  • HP%
  • Energy Recharge
  • HP

Zhongli: Best 5-star/4-star weapon

  1. Black Tassel (F2P, but the best )
  2. Rightful Reward
  3. Favonius Lance
  4. Staff of Homa

Hu Tao's best team composition with the Staff of Homa in Genshin Impact

The following is the ideal squad composition with Hu Tao, where players can play a bit more aggressively to get the best results in end-game challenges:

  • Hu Tao: 5-star Pyro Character (Main DPS)
  • Xingqiu: 4-star Hydro Character (Sub-DPS)
  • Thoma: 4-star Pyro Character (Main Shielder)
  • Kazuha: 5-star Anemo Character (Team buffer)

Hu Tao and her team Build with the Staff of Homa

HuTao, 5-star Pyro DPS from the region Liyue (Image via Genshin Impact)
HuTao, 5-star Pyro DPS from the region Liyue (Image via Genshin Impact)

Hu Tao: Strengths and weakness

Strengths

  • Powerful Charged Attack and Elemental Burst DMG.
  • Very High Base CRIT DMG.
  • Huge Base HP and DEF.
  • Can provide CRIT Rate for other party members.

Weaknesses

  • Shortage of AoE attacks outside of Elemental Burst.
  • Lacks long-range attacks to deal with floating enemies.
  • Elemental Skill drains HP to boost DMG.

Hu Tao Best Artifact Build

Best Artifacts

  • 4-Pieces of Crimson Witch of Flames

Main stats to keep in mind

  • Sands: HP%
  • Goblet: Pyro DMG Bonus
  • Circlet: CRIT DMG or CRIT Rate

Sub-stats to give priority

  • CRIT Rate
  • CRIT DMG
  • HP%
  • Elemental Mastery

Hu Tao: Best 5-star weapon

  1. Staff of Homa
  2. Staff of Scarlet Sands
  3. Primordial Jade Winged Spear

Xingqiu: Build and weapon details

Xingqiu, Primary healer in this team comp (Image via Genshin Impact)
Xingqiu, Primary healer in this team comp (Image via Genshin Impact)

Xingqiu: Strengths and weakness

Strengths

  • Elemental Skill provides DMG reduction and multiple Elemental Particles.
  • Elemental Burst provides consistent Hydro application.

Weaknesses

  • Small Base DMG on Normal Attacks.
  • Long Elemental Skill CD.
  • Multiple Constellations are required for consistent utility.

Xingqiu Best Artifact Build

Best Artifact

  • 4-Pieces of Emblem of Severed Fate

Main stats to keep in mind

  • Sands: ATK% or Energy Recharge
  • Goblet: Hydro DMG Bonus
  • Circlet: CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG

Sub-stats to give priority

  • Energy Recharge
  • CRIT DMG
  • CRIT Rate
  • ATK%
  • Elemental Mastery

Xingqiu: Best 5-star/4-star weapon

  1. Sacrificial Sword
  2. Primordial Jade Cutter
  3. Mistsplitter Reforged
  4. Amenoma Kageuchi

Thoma: Build and weapon details

Thoma, primary Shielder for this comp (Image via Genshin Impact)
Thoma, primary Shielder for this comp (Image via Genshin Impact)

Thoma: Strengths and weaknesses

Strengths

Weaknesses

  • Very high energy cost & CD for Elemental Burst.
  • Shield duration is short.

Thoma: Best Artifact Build

Best Artifact

  • 2-piece of Tenacity of the Millelith
  • 2-piece of Emblem of Severed Fate

Main stats to keep in mind

  • Sands: HP% / Energy Recharge
  • Goblet: HP%
  • Circlet: HP%

Sub-stats to give priority

  • HP%
  • Energy Recharge

Thoma: Best 5-star/4-star weapon

  1. Favonius Lance
  2. Prototype Starglitter
  3. Black Tassel

Kazuha: Build and weapon details

Kazuha, a 5-star Anemo character from Inazuma (Image via Genshin Impact)
Kazuha, a 5-star Anemo character from Inazuma (Image via Genshin Impact)

Kazuha: Strengths and weaknesses

Strengths

  • Can boost the Elemental DMG of the whole team.
  • Gathers enemies around you, making it easy to perform combos.
  • Can provide decent DMG while performing his role as a buffer.

Weaknesses

  • Crowd control might suffer from cooldown.
  • Elemental Mastery buff is locked behind Constellations.

Kazuha: Best Artifact Build

Best Artifact

  • 4 pieces of Viridescent Venerer

Main stats to keep in mind

  • Sands: Elemental Mastery
  • Goblet: Elemental Mastery
  • Circlet: Elemental Mastery

Sub-stats to give priority

  • Elemental Mastery
  • Energy Recharge

Kazuha: Best 5-star/4-star weapon

  1. Freedom-Sworn
  2. Xiphos’ Moonlight
  3. Iron Sting (F2P)

These two are the best possible team comp for Hu Tao with/without her signature weapon.

Quick Links

Edited by Adarsh J Kumar
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...