Best teams to build for Genshin Impact 4.3 Spiral Abyss

Genshin Impact's 4.3 update is going to be released on December 20, 2023, and will introduce new characters, weapons, events, and more. This upcoming patch will also see a whole new iteration of Spiral Abyss. As per leaks, Floor 12 is expected to feature some tough boss monsters like Thunder Manifestation and the newly released, Hydro Tulpa.

In order to prepare players for the forthcoming challenge, this article will provide a list of team recommendations to use in the first half and second half of Genshin Impact's 4.3 Spiral Abyss Floor 12.

Note: Some of the information provided in this article is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Best teams for Genshin Impact 4.3 Spiral Abyss

Spiral Abyss Floor 12 is generally regarded as the toughest challenge in this game, and a new lineup for it will arrive with Genshin Impact's 4.3 update. It features the toughest enemies and can make it extremely difficult for you to obtain 12 stars without a proper team.

However, before moving on to the team recommendations, here is a synopsis of the enemy lineup for Floor 12 in Genshin Impact's 4.3 Spiral Abyss:

Chamber 1 - First half (level 95)

Perpetual Mechanical Array x1

Chamber 1 - Second half (level 95)

Thunder Manifestation x1

Chamber 2- First half (level 98)

Construction Specialist Mek - Ousia x1

Ruin Guard x1

Ruin Grader x2

Chamber 2 - Second half (level 98)

Large Geo Slime x3 and Geo Specter x2

Geovishap x2

Stonehide Lawachurl x2

Chamber 3 - First half (level 100)

Hydro Tulpa x1

Chamber 3 - Second half (level 100)

Thunderhelm Lawachurl x2

Eremite Scorching Loremaster x1 and Eremite Floral Ring-Dancer x1

Team recommendations for Floor 12

Yoimiya, Bennett, Xingqiu, Zhongli (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are some teams expected to perform well in the first half of 4.3 Spiral Abyss Floor 12:

Yoimiya, Bennett, Xingqiu, Zhongli

Yoimiya, Bennett, Yelan, Zhongli

Ganyu, Bennett, Xiangling, Zhongli

Alhaitham, Yae Miko, Kuki Shinobu, Nahida

Alhaitham, Xingqiu, Kuki Shinobu, Nahida

Ayaka, Shenhe, Kazuha, Kokomi

Raiden Shogun, Bennett, Xinagling, Xingqiu

The teams mentioned above should perform well against the two major bosses featured in the first half, namely Perpetual Mechanical Array and Hydro Tulpa.

Alhaitham, Kuki Shinobu, Nahida, Zhongli (Image via HoYoverse)

Similarly, here are some team comps that players can employ for the second half of Floor 12 in Genshin Impact's 4.3 Spiral Abyss:

Yoimiya, Bennett, Xingqiu, Zhongli

Yoimiya, Bennett, Yelan, Zhongli

Alhaitham, Kuki Shinobu, Nahida, Zhongli

Alhaitham, Kuki Shinobu, Xingqiu, Zhongli

Neuvillette, Furina, Kazuha, Baizhu

Lyney, Bennett, Xiangling, Zhongli

Itto, Gorou, Albedo, Zhongli

Navia, Xingqiu, Bennett, Zhongli

Navia, Yelan, Bennett, Zhongli

The 4.3 Spiral Abyss is expected to arrive on January 1, 2024, following the release of version 4.3 in December 2023.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.