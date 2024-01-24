Genshin Impact Gaming build guide: Best builds, teams, and weapons ranked

Gaming is the newest 4-star Pyro unit to be added to Genshin Impact's vast roster of characters. He uses a Claymore as his weapon of choice and excels at dealing Plunge damage. As a Main DPS, he can work well in a variety of team compositions. Furthermore, his elemental typing allows him to make use of a wide variety of reactions.

While Gaming had been teased by the developers a long time ago, it was only recently they officially revealed his kit and gameplay. For players planning to obtain him, this guide covers Gaming's best build, artifacts, weapons, and team comps in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact Gaming build guide

Building Gaming in Genshin Impact is relatively simple. Similar to most Main DPS units, he scales off his attack and requires ample amounts of Crit Rate and Crit DMG to perform well. With optimal stats and gear, he can be a decent damage dealer in the game.

Gaming's Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst are the highlights of his kit as they allow him to perform Plunge attacks. The damage dealt is counted as Plunge damage and scales of his Normal Attacks. As such, it is recommended that all three of them be upgraded.

Here are Gaming's talent priorities:

Elemental Skill > Elemental Burst > Normal Attacks

When building characters in this RPG, selecting the best artifact set is crucial. While Gaming can make use of several options, the best set for him is the Marechaussee Hunter in Genshin Impact. However, there are some other good ones as well.

Let's take a look at the best artifact sets ranked:

4-piece Marechaussee Hunter

4-piece Crimson Witch of Flames

4-piece Vermillion Hereafter

2-piece ATK% + 2-piece Pyro DMG Bonus

For main stats on his artifact pieces, players should select the following:

Sands Goblet Circlet ATK% Pyro DMG Bonus Crit Rate / Crit DMG

As for the sub-stats, these are the ones to prioritize:

Crit Rate

Crit DMG

ATK%

Elemental Mastery

Energy Recharge

Best weapons for Gaming in Genshin Impact (Ranked)

Best weapons for Gaming (Image via HoYoverse/Sportskeeda)

The best Claymore for Gaming is Beacon of Reed Sea. It is an excellent weapon that provides the user with Crit Rate and high base attack. It allows him to deal the highest amounts of damage among all the options.

For those who do not have access to it, here are Gaming's best weapons ranked:

Verdict R1 (5-star Gacha)

(5-star Gacha) Beacon of Reed Sea R1 (5-star Gacha)

(5-star Gacha) Serpent Spine R5 (4-star Battle Pass)

(4-star Battle Pass) Redhorn Stonethresher R1 (5-star Gacha)

(5-star Gacha) Mailed Flower R5 (4-star F2P)

(4-star F2P) Rainslasher R5 (4-star Gacha)

(4-star Gacha) Wolf's Gravestone R1 (5-star Gacha)

(5-star Gacha) Ultimate Overlord's Mega Magic Sword R5 (4-star F2P)

Best Gaming teams in Genshin Impact

Gaming, Bennett, Furina, and Xianyun (Image via HoYoverse)

As a Pyro character, Gaming can fit into a variety of teams. However, it is recommended to pair him with Furina (5-star Hydro) for maximum damage. Other solid supports for him are Xianyun (5-star Xianyun) and Bennett (4-star Pyro).

Here are some team recommendations for him:

Gaming, Bennett, Furina, Xianyun

Gaming, Bennett, Furina, Kazuha

Gaming, Bennett, Furina, Yelan

Gaming, Chevreuse, Yae Miko, Fischl

Gaming, Bennett, Xingqiu, Sucrose

