Genshin Impact 4.4 Gaming banner release date and 5-star characters leak

Gaming is an upcoming character that will debut in Genshin Impact's 4.4 update. He is a 4-star unit from Liyue and wields the Pyro element. The latest leaks have indicated that Gaming could be featured among the first phase banners of 4.4, arriving on January 31, 2024. Furthermore, he is expected to be one of the featured options on the 4-star character selector, which is a reward in the Lantern Rite festival.

Gaming is known to be a Claymore user who will perform as a DPS. His Elemental Skill allows him to perform Pyro-imbued Plunge attacks, whereas his Elemental Burst lets him enter an enhanced state and summon his lion pet.

This article will mention the release date and time for Gaming's debut in Genshin Impact. It will also include a universal countdown clock for the reader's convenience.

Note: Some of the information provided in this article is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact 4.4: Gaming release date and countdown

Expand Tweet

Gaming is expected be featured as a rate-up 4-star character on the limited-time character banners of Genshin Impact 4.4, as revealed by prominent leaker hxg_dilouc. Players should be able to obtain him by wishing on the Phase I banners of this update.

Here is the banner order for version 4.4:

First half (January 31) - Xianyun and Nahida, with Gaming as a 4-star

(January 31) - Xianyun and Nahida, with Gaming as a 4-star Second half (February 21) - Xiao and Yae Miko

Gaming will become available on all game servers simultaneously, as soon as the Lantern Rite update goes live on January 31, at 11 am (UTC +8).

The universal countdown above showcases the time left for Gaming's release worldwide. Players will have a chance to obtain him from the event wish till February 21, 2023.

How to get Gaming in Genshin Impact

Gaming, as seen in his drip-marketing post (Image via HoYoverse)

Players should have a chance to obtain Gaming from the limited-time character banner. However, given that he is a 4-star, there is no guarantee of acquiring him with limited pulls.

Players who do not want to pull on the first-half banners have an alternate way of getting Gaming at C0 during the Lantern Rite festival. Leaks have suggested that he will be one of the available 4-star Liyue characters on the 4-star selector coupon.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.