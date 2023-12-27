Genshin Impact 4.4 banner order: Xianyun, Nahida, and rerun characters leak

The banner order for Genshin Impact's upcoming 4.4 update has been revealed by renowned leaker hxg_diluc. They provided insight into the 5-star characters and weapons that will be featured in the first and second half of the patch. Players can use this information to decide on which banners they wish to spend their Primogems.

According to the reveal, Xiao and Xianyun will be introduced in the Phase I banners alongside their 5-star weapons. Consequently, the Phase II banners of v4.4 will offer Nahida and Yae Miko along with their signature weapons.

This article provided the banner order and release dates for Genshin Impact's version 4.4 banners. It includes information about the limited-time character banners and the Epitome Invocation weapons banner.

Genshin Impact 4.4 character banners order

Genshin Impact's 4.4 update will celebrate the Lantern Rite festival. It will spotlight two of Liyue's revered Adeptus in the first half of the patch, namely Cloud Retainer and Xiao. The former will be released as a 5-star Anemo character and will be called Xianyun in her playable human form.

Here is the banner order for the 5-star characters for version 4.4:

Phase I (January 31, 2024): Xianyun (Cloud Retainer) and Xiao

Phase II (February 21, 2024): Nahida and Yae Miko

The second half of the upcoming update will feature two of the strongest 5-star Catalyst users in the game, Nahida and Yae Miko. Both are capable of applying their respective elements off-field and can be a valuable addition to any team composition.

Genshin Impact 4.4 weapon banners order

5-star weapons that will be featured in v4.4 (Image via HoYoverse)

The 4.4 update will offer players an opportunity to obtain the signature 5-star weapons of the featured 5-star characters from the Epitome Invocation weapons banner. Phase I will introduce Xianyun's signature Catalyst, which is expected to be called Echo of the Crane's Call. The other weapon that will appear alongside it would be Xiao's signature Polearm, Primordial Jade Winged-Spear.

Let's take a look at the banner order for the 4.4 weapons banner:

Phase I (January 31, 2024): Primordial Jade Winged-Spear and Echo of the Crane's Call

Phase II (February 21, 2024): A Thousand Floating Dreams and Kagura's Verity

Phase II is expected to feature Nahida and Yae Niko's BiS Catalysts, namely A Thousand Floating Dreams and Kaguta's Verity. The former boasts an EM secondary stat, while the latter offers its wielder with Crit DMG. Both are excellent weapons for their designated 5-star units.

