Genshin Impact 4.4 character outfits: Ganyu, Shenhe, and Xingqiu skin preview, prices, availability, and more

Genshin Impact developers recently premiered the 4.4 Special Program, where they declared that the Lantern Rite event was returning. They also revealed new cosmetics to be released for three characters from Liyue Harbor: Xingqiu, Ganyu, and Shenhe. These units will be receiving what look like 4-star skin outfits. It's worth noting that previous Lantern Rite events have also released themed outfits for this title's characters.

Based on an official announcement, players will have to complete Lantern Rite challenges to claim Xingqiu's skin for free. Meanwhile, Shenhe and Ganyu's outfits can only be obtained by exchanging Genesis Crystals in the shop. This article will cover everything you need to know about the new Genshin Impact 4.4 skins.

New Genshin Impact 4.4 skin outfit preview and more

The Genshin Impact 4.4 livestream has confirmed the return of Lantern Rite in Liyue Harbor and suggests this content will bring new game modes to experience and enjoy. You will also have many event challenges to complete, which will earn you an event currency that can be later exchanged for exciting in-game items.

The official X post above showcases the new outfits for Xingqiu, Ganyu, and Shenhe, each with its unique splash art. Here is a quick overview:

Ganyu's new outfit "Twilight Blossom"

Shenhe's new outfit "Frostflower Dew"

Xingqiu's new outfit "Bamboo Rain"

In-game preview of 4.4 skin outfits (Image via HoYoverse)

It seems that all these are 4-star skins and will not include special effects like Diluc's skin. And with that out of the way, it's to find out how to obtain these cosmetics.

How to obtain Xingqiu, Ganyu, and Shenhe's new skin outfits in Genshin Impact 4.4?

Obtain Xingqiu from event currency (Image via HoYoverse)

Let's start with Xingqiu "Bamboo Rain," which can be obtained easily. Lantern Rite will introduce three new game modes. Each will have its own event challenges that you can complete to obtain the event currency. Once players have collected enough of this currency, they can go to the event page to claim Xingqiu's new outfit. After this event ends, the cosmetic will still be in-game but will have to be purchased using 1,680 Genesis Crystals.

On the other hand, Ganyu and Shenhe's new skin outfits will be made permanently available for purchase in the character outfit shop during Lantern Rite.

In-game preview of Character Outfit shop (Image via HoYoverse)

Both skin outfits are specially commissioned by Cloud Retainer for the auspicious flagship event. They will be released with Genshin Impact's 4.4 update and are going to be available at a discount until March 11, 2024. During this period, either outfit can be purchased at a reduced price of 1,350 Genesis Crystals.

After the discount period, Ganyu and Shenhe's outfits can be purchased for 1,680 Genesis Crystals apiece. Fortunately, you can buy Genesis Crystals in-game.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.