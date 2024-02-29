Genshin Impact March 2024 redeem codes

Genshin Impact players can use redeem codes to quickly obtain Primogems and other rewards. It is one of the easiest methods as it only requires them to enter the codes in-game or on the official website. This can come in handy when you are only a few Primogems short. However, it is necessary to keep track of active redeem codes as most of these have an expiry date.

To help players, this article will cover all Genshin Impact redeem codes active in March 2024 and how to use them. Furthermore, the list will be updated as more codes are disclosed, along with the 4.5 livestream and upcoming version release.

Genshin Impact Redeem Codes for March 2024

Redeem code rewards in the in-game mail (Image via HoYoverse)

Players can employ several Genshin Impact redeem codes active in March 2024 to obtain in-game rewards like Primogems, Adventurer's Experience, Hero's Wit, Mora, Mystical Enhancement Ore, and more.

Here is a comprehensive list of all redemption codes with their corresponding rewards:

CT2BDW7JD38M

60 Primogems

5 x Adventurer's Experience

NA88ANTJL5SD

60 Primogems

5 x Adventurer's Experience

TGEFFQY7J6V2

10,000 Mora

10 x Adventurer's Experience

5 x Fine Enhancement Ore

5 x Sweet Madame

5 x Jueyun Chili Chicken

JB95D2V5XGJ5

20,000 Mora

2 x Hero's Wit

5 x Adventurer's Experience

5 x Charcoal-Baked Ajilenakh Cake

5 x Curry Shrimp

WAZGIKZ9K6NM

10,000 Mora

10 x Adventurer Experience

5 x Fine Enhancement Ore

5 x Sweet Madame

5 x Jueyun Chili Chicken

8SJSDSX68UF9

8,888 Mora

5 x Clearwater Jade

2 x Bountiful Year

2 x Encompassing Gladness

GENSHINGIFT

50 Primogems

3 x Hero's Wit

These redeem codes can be used either in-game or on the official website. After the redemption process, the rewards will be sent to your in-game mail within a few minutes.

How to redeem codes in Genshin Impact

As mentioned previously, you can redeem your codes in two different ways. Here is a brief guide for both methods:

How to redeem codes in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

Let's take a look at how you can redeem codes within the game:

Click on the top-left corner to open the Paimon menu.

Select the settings option.

Browse down to the last third option, which is the Account tab.

You will find the Redeem Code option here.

Click on it and enter the redemption code you wish to use in the dialog box.

Select redeem, and the rewards will be delivered to your in-game mail shortly.

How to redeem codes on the official website (Image via HoYoverse)

Alternatively, redemption codes can also be exchanged on Genshin Impact's official website. Here's how you can do it:

Open the web page and log in with your HoYoverse account.

Then click on the Server option to pick your game server.

The website will take a few moments to retrieve your in-game information.

Make sure the nickname shown is the same as your game name.

Afterward, copy the redemption code into the dialog box and click Redeem.

You will soon receive the rewards in your account.

Check out our other Genshin Impact articles:

Genshin Impact 4.5 banners || Genshin Impact 4.5 Primogems count || Genshin Impact 4.5 Spiral Abyss || Genshin Impact 4.5 livestream expected announcements