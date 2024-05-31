Cloudforged is a brand-new Genshin Impact weapon that players can obtain for free by participating in the Mutual Security Enhancing Simulation event in version 4.7. It is a bow from the 4-star rarity that provides its wielder with a lot of Elemental Mastery. As such, it can be a good option for several in-game characters who benefit from this particular stat.

This article will discuss the stats and effects of the Cloudforged free weapon in Genshin Impact and also discuss its best users.

Best characters to build with Cloudforged bow in Genshin Impact

Mutual Security Enhancing Simulation event in 4.7 livestream (Image via HoYoverse)

Cloudforged is a new 4-star bow that players can obtain as a reward from the upcoming Mutual Security Enhancing Simulation event in Genshin Impact 4.7 update. It will be offered for free alongside Primogems and other rewards in exchange for the event-exclusive currency.

Here are the stats of the new bow at level 90:

Base ATK 510 Secondary Stat 165 EM

Meanwhile, the weapon's passive effect reads:

"After Elemental Energy is decreased, the equipping character's Elemental Mastery will increase by 40 for 18s. Max 2 stacks."

Cloudforged provides its wielder with a considerable amount of Elemental Mastery. Therefore, it is recommended to equip it with characters who can benefit from this particular stat.

Let's take a look at the best characters for Cloudforged in Genshin Impact:

1) Sethos

Sethos (Image via HoYoverse || YouTube/WoWQuests)

Sethos is the latest 4-star bow user from the Electro element. He is a main DPS unit who deals elemental damage to all enemies in his path via his abilities.

Sethos's kit allows him to lose energy via his A1 passive, whereas his A2 passive buffs his damage based on his Elemental Mastery. Both of these aspects make him the best choice for Cloudforged.

2) Venti

Venti (Image via HoYoverse)

As a 5-star character from the Anemo element, Venti benefits a lot from the Elemental Mastery stat. He is capable of triggering the Swirl elemental reaction quite often which deals damage based on EM. Hence, he can be an extremely good option for this new free bow.

3) Fischl

Fischl (Image via HoYoverse)

Fischl is a sub-DPS from the Electro element. She excels at applying the Electro aura on enemies from off-field to trigger various reactions. Considering how widely she is used in Aggravate and Hyperbloom reaction team compositions, Elemental Mastery is a good stat to have on her.

4) Tighnari

Tighnari (Image via HoYovewrse)

Tighnari is a 5-star standard character who uses the Dendro element. While it is recommended to use crit weapons on him, EM weapons can be a great secondary option. Similar to Fischl, Tighnari shines in Aggravate and Hyperbloom teams, both of which capitalize on the Elemental Mastery stat.

