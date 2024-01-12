Genshin Impact Xianyun build guide: Weapons, artifact, and best teams as per leaks

Xianyun (Cloud Retainer) is a new playable character scheduled for a release in the Genshin Impact 4.4 update. She is a 5-star Anemo unit that uses a Catalyst. According to Xianyun's leaked kit, she is a Plunging Attack DMG support unit and a party-wide healer. Since her buff and healing scale on her Attack, it will be easier for Travelers to build her without sacrificing one thing for the other.

This article will showcase Xianyun's best weapon and artifact options in Genshin Impact. Travelers can also find some of her best team comps below.

Note: All the data mentioned here are based on leaks.

Best Xianyun builds in Genshin Impact

Best artifacts for Xianyun

1) Viridescent Venerer

Viridescent Venerer (Image via HoYoverse)

A full 4pc Viridescent Venerer set is easily the best for Xianyun since she is an Anemo support. This artifact not only provides a decent Anemo DMG Bonus to the equipping unit but also shreds the opponents' Elemental Resistance by a whopping 40%. You can prioritize the following stats on her artifacts:

Sands ATK% or Energy Recharge Goblet ATK% Circlet ATK% Sub-stats ATK%, ATK, ER%

2) Noblesse Oblige

Noblesse Oblige (Image via HoYoverse)

You can also use a 4pc Noblesse Oblige set on Cloud Retainer. It will increase Xianyun's personal damage and buff the entire team's ATK. However, note that the buff does not stack, so no other unit in the party must use this set. You can aim for the ATK% and ER% stats on the artifacts, similar to the previous entry.

3) Any 2pc-2pc mix-match of ATK% bonus sets

2pc-2pc ATK% set (Image via HoYoverse)

A 2pc-2pc mix-match of ATK% sets is also a viable option. This combo aims to get as much ATK on Xianyun as possible to increase her Plunging Attack buff and healing. Aim for ATK% and ER% stats in this set as well.

Best weapons for Xianyun in Genshin Impact

1) Crane's Echoing Call

Crane's Echoing Call is Xianyun's signature and her best Catalyst in Genshin Impact. It has a very high Base ATK and an ATK% second stat. In addition, the Catalyst's passive buffs the entire party's Plunging Attack DMG and restores some energy.

2) Skyward Atlas

Skyward Atlas is a decent option. (Image via HoYoverse)

Skyward Atlas is a decent 5-star option for Xianyun. It has a pretty high Base ATK and an additional ATK% bonus second stat, which is great for Cloud Retainer's buff.

3) Memory of Dust

Memory of Dust provides a lot of ATK. (Image via HoYoverse)

Memory of Dust provides a ton of ATK to the equipping unit from its second and passive stat. Landing a hit on an enemy further increases ATK, boosting Xianyun's buffs.

4) Oathsworn Eye

Oathsworn Eye is the best F2P option. (Image via HoYoverse)

Oathsworn Eye is Xianyun's best F2P option. The Catalyst has ATK% second stat and ER% passive, providing everything Xianyun needs as consistent F2P support.

5) Dodoco Tales

Dodoco Tales is a good F2P choice. (Image via HoYoverse)

Dodoco Tales provides a ton of ATK to the equipping character, making it one of Xianyun's best F2P options in Genshin Impact. Unfortunately, it is an old event weapon, so it is impossible to obtain it again.

6) Favonius Codex

Favonius Codex is good for energy. (Image via HoYoverse)

Favonius Codex has a low Base ATK, but it can be a decent F2P option for Xianyun as a battery, while you can try to get more ATK on her artifacts.

Best teams for Xianyun in Genshin Impact

1) Xiao + Xianyun + Faruzan + Furina

Xiao, Xianyun, Faruzan, and Furina. (Image via HoYoverse)

This team is arguably Xianyun's best team comp in Genshin Impact. All three units will provide several buffs to Xiao, significantly increasing his damage output. Pairing Furina and Xianyun together will allow the former to stack Fanfare faster for more damage buff.

2) Xiao + Xianyun + Zhongli + Furina

Xiao, Xianyun, Zhongli, and Furina. (Image via HoYoverse)

This party functions pretty much the same way as the previous one but without Faruzan's buff. Instead, Zhongli's shield will protect the active unit and also shred the opponents' Elemental Resistance.

3) Diluc + Xianyun + Furina + Zhongli

Diluc, Xianyun, Furina, and Zhongli. (Image via HoYoverse)

Diluc has the highest Plunging Attack scaling in Genshin Impact, making Xianyun a great support for his Dragon Strike playstyle. Furina will apply Hydro for the Vapourize reaction while Zhongli protects the team with his shield.