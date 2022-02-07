Oathsworn Eye in Genshin Impact: New free 4-star weapon stats and ascension materials leaked

Oathsworn Eye is an upcoming free weapon in Genshin Impact version 2.5. Leakers have already revealed the stats and ascension materials for the weapon, and players can start farming ahead of the 2.5 update.

Oathsworn Eye is naturally a four-star weapon with an ATK% sub-stat. Some players believe Kokomi will benefit the most from it, while others seem confident that it might be the best-in-slot for Yae Miko.

Here are the stats and passive abilities of Oathsworn Eye in Genshin Impact.

Oathsworn Eye in Genshin Impact: Stats and passive ability explained

At Refinement Rank 1 and Lv. 90, the Oathsworn Eye offers 565 Base ATK and 27.6% ATK with the sub-stat. The passive ability at R1 increases Energy Recharge by 24% for 10 seconds after using the Elemental Skill.

Unlike other abilities in Genshin Impact, Oathsworn Eye's passive is as straightforward as it gets. However, it doesn't increase the damage output, which is why players are skeptical about it.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1



The catalyst is obtainable in the "Three Realms Gateway Offering" event - further details will be posted once the beta starts.



Refinements are [24%/30%/36%/42%/48%] respectively for R1-R5



Thanks to [2.5 Beta] Oathsworn Eye - Free 4 Star CatalystThe catalyst is obtainable in the "Three Realms Gateway Offering" event - further details will be posted once the beta starts.Refinements are [24%/30%/36%/42%/48%] respectively for R1-R5Thanks to @Yukikami_Kris for the images! [2.5 Beta] Oathsworn Eye - Free 4 Star CatalystThe catalyst is obtainable in the "Three Realms Gateway Offering" event - further details will be posted once the beta starts.Refinements are [24%/30%/36%/42%/48%] respectively for R1-R5Thanks to @Yukikami_Kris for the images! https://t.co/jT7rQeKZEj

At Refinement Rank 5 and Lv. 90, the Base ATK and the ATK% buff remains the same, but the passive increases Energy Recharge by 48% for 10 seconds after using an Elemental Skill.

As per leaks, Yae Miko's Elemental Burst costs 90 Energy, and she evidently requires a lot of Energy Recharge to function properly. So the upcoming free weapon might be good for her.

On the flip side, other four-star weapons like Widsith also seem great for increased damage. More information on Yae Miko's weapons can be expected once she officially arrives in the game.

Ascension materials for Oathsworn Eye leaked

Players will have to farm the following materials to ascend Oathsworn Eye:

Ascension Level Domain material Rifthound drops Specter drops Mora Lv. 20+ 3x Coral Branch of a Distant Sea 3x Concealed Claw 2x Spectral Husk 5000 Lv. 40+ 3x Jeweled Branch of a Distant Sea 12x Concealed Claw 8x Spectral Husk 15,000 Lv. 50+ 6x Jeweled Branch of a Distant Sea 6x Concealed Unguis 6x Spectral Heart 20,000 Lv. 60+ 3x Jade Branch of a Distant Sea 12x Concealed Unguis 9x Spectral Heart 30,000 Lv. 70+ 6x Jade Branch of a Distant Sea 9x Concealed Talon 6x Spectral Nucleus 35,000 Lv. 80+ 4x Golden Branch of a Distant Sea 18x Concealed Talon 12x Spectral Nucleus 45,000

The aforementioned ascension materials were posted on the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord server and were later confirmed by Ubatcha:

WFP @WangshengFP Here’s a guide for those who want to farm for the upcoming free 4* catalyst as well! Here’s a guide for those who want to farm for the upcoming free 4* catalyst as well! ❤️ https://t.co/6AhyjHeMgz

It certainly would have been better if the upcoming weapon's passive offered some sort of damage buff as well. Regardless, players who want Yae Miko and do not have an Electro battery unit like Raiden Shogun can try using it.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Three Realms Gateway Offering event in version 2.5 will grant the Oathsworn Eye and its refinement material called Ointment of Sight. The event is based on exploring Enkanomiya and fighting the corrosive effect.

Edited by Saman