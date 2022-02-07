×
Oathsworn Eye in Genshin Impact: New free 4-star weapon stats and ascension materials leaked

Upcoming free four-star weapon named Oathsworn Eye in Genshin Impact (Image via Sportskeeda)
Modified Feb 07, 2022 03:18 PM IST
Oathsworn Eye is an upcoming free weapon in Genshin Impact version 2.5. Leakers have already revealed the stats and ascension materials for the weapon, and players can start farming ahead of the 2.5 update.

Oathsworn Eye is naturally a four-star weapon with an ATK% sub-stat. Some players believe Kokomi will benefit the most from it, while others seem confident that it might be the best-in-slot for Yae Miko.

Here are the stats and passive abilities of Oathsworn Eye in Genshin Impact.

Oathsworn Eye in Genshin Impact: Stats and passive ability explained

At Refinement Rank 1 and Lv. 90, the Oathsworn Eye offers 565 Base ATK and 27.6% ATK with the sub-stat. The passive ability at R1 increases Energy Recharge by 24% for 10 seconds after using the Elemental Skill.

Unlike other abilities in Genshin Impact, Oathsworn Eye's passive is as straightforward as it gets. However, it doesn't increase the damage output, which is why players are skeptical about it.

[2.5 Beta] Oathsworn Eye - Free 4 Star CatalystThe catalyst is obtainable in the "Three Realms Gateway Offering" event - further details will be posted once the beta starts.Refinements are [24%/30%/36%/42%/48%] respectively for R1-R5Thanks to @Yukikami_Kris for the images! https://t.co/jT7rQeKZEj

At Refinement Rank 5 and Lv. 90, the Base ATK and the ATK% buff remains the same, but the passive increases Energy Recharge by 48% for 10 seconds after using an Elemental Skill.

As per leaks, Yae Miko's Elemental Burst costs 90 Energy, and she evidently requires a lot of Energy Recharge to function properly. So the upcoming free weapon might be good for her.

On the flip side, other four-star weapons like Widsith also seem great for increased damage. More information on Yae Miko's weapons can be expected once she officially arrives in the game.

Ascension materials for Oathsworn Eye leaked

Players will have to farm the following materials to ascend Oathsworn Eye:

Ascension LevelDomain materialRifthound dropsSpecter dropsMora
Lv. 20+3x Coral Branch of a Distant Sea3x Concealed Claw2x Spectral Husk5000
Lv. 40+ 3x Jeweled Branch of a Distant Sea12x Concealed Claw 8x Spectral Husk15,000
Lv. 50+6x Jeweled Branch of a Distant Sea6x Concealed Unguis6x Spectral Heart20,000
Lv. 60+3x Jade Branch of a Distant Sea
12x Concealed Unguis
9x Spectral Heart30,000
Lv. 70+6x Jade Branch of a Distant Sea9x Concealed Talon6x Spectral Nucleus35,000
Lv. 80+4x Golden Branch of a Distant Sea18x Concealed Talon12x Spectral Nucleus45,000

The aforementioned ascension materials were posted on the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor Discord server and were later confirmed by Ubatcha:

Here’s a guide for those who want to farm for the upcoming free 4* catalyst as well! ❤️ https://t.co/6AhyjHeMgz

It certainly would have been better if the upcoming weapon's passive offered some sort of damage buff as well. Regardless, players who want Yae Miko and do not have an Electro battery unit like Raiden Shogun can try using it.

@Ubatcha1 @Yukikami_Kris The passive kinda meh tbh

The Three Realms Gateway Offering event in version 2.5 will grant the Oathsworn Eye and its refinement material called Ointment of Sight. The event is based on exploring Enkanomiya and fighting the corrosive effect.

