Is Xianyun worth getting in Genshin Impact? Leaks explored

Xianyun, also known as Cloud Retainer, is an upcoming playable character in Genshin Impact 4.4. She is an Anemo unit and is expected to be a 5-star unit. Fortunately, her kit has already been leaked, and she seems to be a Plunging Attack DMG support and a party-wide healer thanks to her Elemental Burst. Furthermore, her Elemental Skill allows her to jump high three times, which can be extremely useful in exploration.

It is safe to say that Xianyun has one of the best designs in the game and has a pretty good kit to buff Plunging Attack DMG. However, whether she is worth pulling or not is a different matter. This article will briefly discuss her leaked kit details and discuss her pull value in Genshin Impact 4.4.

Xianyun's pull value in Genshin Impact 4.4, based on leaked kit

Let's talk about Xianyun's potential kit before getting into her pull value in Genshin Impact 4.4. According to the beta leaks, she can jump high in the air using her Elemental Skill and perform a Plunging Attack that deals AoE Anemo DMG. In addition, one of her passive talents allows her to create a vortex that pulls nearby enemies after she does a Plunging Attack from her Skill.

Xianyun's Elemental Skill can be extremely useful during exploration, especially in the upcoming Chenyu Vale region, which is known to have a lot of mountains.

Meanwhile, Xianyun's Elemental Burst allows her to be a support unit. Upon casting her Burst, she instantly heals the entire party and provides a few more instances of healing every few seconds, similar to Jean.

In addition, Xianyun summons a bird that follows the active unit and increases its jumping ability. Also, her passive significantly buffs the active unit's Plunging Attack DMG.

Conclusion

XIanyun will likely be a great support for Xiao and Diluc (Image via HoYoverse)

Cloud Retainer is an amazing character for exploration purposes since her Elemental Skill allows her to travel long distances in a short time and jump higher. Her Elemental Burst also makes her excellent support for buffing Plunging Attack DMG, and she can heal the entire party.

Unfortunately, not many characters rely on the Plunging Attacks as their main source of damage, and at the moment, Xianyun is expected to be a dedicated support only for Xiao. That said, Cloud Retainer might work well with Claymore users, especially Diluc, since he has a very high Plunging Attack DMG scaling.

Therefore, Genshin Impact players can pull for Xianyun if they want a proper support unit for Xiao and Diluc or simply like her as a character. At the same time, she is skippable if Travelers don't use characters that rely on Plunging Attacks.