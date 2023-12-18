Gaming in Genshin Impact: New v4.4 character's rarity, element, background, and release date

Genshin Impact has revealed a new character called Gaming. For those unaware, he is the rumored Lion-dance Boy who has been one of the most anticipated upcoming units from Liyue. Since he is yet to make an appearance in the game and has never been mentioned by any character, not much is known about him. That said, the drip market has at least confirmed that he is a Pyro unit.

The recent announcement from Genshin Impact has also revealed that Gaming is a Transport Guard in the Sword and Strongbox Secure Transport Agency. Travelers can find everything they need to know about the new character in this article.

Note: Most of the information mentioned in this article is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact 4.4: Gaming element, rarity, release date, and more

Expand Tweet

HoYoverse has confirmed that Gaming, the rumored Lion-dance Boy, will be released in the upcoming version 4.4 update along with Xianyun, aka Cloud Retainer. The latest announcement from Genshin Impact has revealed that Gaming is a Pyro unit, and he can be seen wearing his Vision on his waist. In addition, his Constellation is called Leo Expergiscens.

The officials have not revealed the banners of version 4.4, so Gaming's exact release date is currently unknown. However, travelers can expect him to debut on one of the following dates, based on the patch phase:

Phase I: January 31, 2024

January 31, 2024 Phase II: February 21, 2024

At the moment, it is speculated that Gaming will likely be a 4-star unit. This means that he might be available as one of the options for travelers to claim a free character from Liyue during the Lantern Rite Festival in Genshin Impact 4.4. In addition, it is believed that he might be a Catalyst user.

More about Gaming in Genshin Impact

Expand Tweet

As mentioned earlier, Gaming works as a Transport Guard in the Sword and Strongbox Secure Transport Agency. He often travels between Liyue Harbor and Yilong Wharf to deliver cargo shipments and escort merchants. During his free time or when he has nothing urgent to do, he visits the Xinyue Kiosk to eat dim sum, drink tea, and leisurely chat with his friends.

In addition to this, Gaming is the head of a Wushou Dance group called the "Mighty Mythical Beasts." Unfortunately, the dance form is not popular in the Land of Geo, but he dreams of making it a popular art in the Liyue Harbor.

The 4.4 beta will start soon, so travelers can expect more info on Gaming in the upcoming weeks, including his potential kit and gameplay.