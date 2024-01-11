Genshin Impact Arlecchino kit leaks: DPS type, abilities, release, and more

Arlecchino is one of the most anticipated characters in Genshin Impact. Interestingly, there are several leaks regarding her potential release date and kit. It is speculated that she will be released in the version 4.6 update and will likely be a main DPS unit. While HoYoverse has yet to reveal anything about her kit officially, the Fontaine Archon Quest confirmed that The Knave has a Pyro vision, increasing the possibility of her becoming playable.

This article will cover everything Genshin Impact players need to know about Arlecchino's release date and potential kit.

Note: Travelers are advised to take everything with a grain of salt since the info is based on leaks.

Genshin Impact: Arlecchino's potential kit and release date leaks

According to one of the reliable sources called GenshinMeow, Arlecchino is supposedly a main Pyro DPS unit. In addition, the leaker claims that her kit is likely to be related to the Overloaded reaction damage, which means that Chevreuse might become one of her best supports in the game.

At the same time, another fairly reliable leaker called AHQ claims that Arlecchino's damage "is not as good as Hu Tao," who needs to use her Elemental Skill to deal damage. However, it does not necessarily mean that The Knave's DPS would be bad. It is believed that she might be like Raiden Shogun and Xiao, who rely on their Elemental Burst as their primary source of damage.

It is also speculated that Arlecchino might be a Polearm user, as per leaks via MeroMero. Note that these are very early kit leaks, so everything is subject to change.

Arlecchino's potential release date

Based on the leaks via Hutao Lover, Arlecchino is expected to be released in the Genshin Impact 4.6 update. Assuming the info is true, she will debut on one of the following dates, depending on the patch phase:

Phase I: April 24, 2024

Phase II: May 15, 2024

It is also speculated that Arlecchino will be a 5-star unit, which shouldn't be surprising. As of this writing, she is expected to be the only new playable character in Genshin Impact 4.6. Since there is a lot of time left until this patch is released, Travelers must wait a couple of months before seeing her gameplay leak from the beta.

Travelers can expect Arlecchino's drip marketing around March 11, 2024. That said, the officials are yet to announce anything related to The Knave's release date, so the above info is also subject to change.