Genshin Impact Arlecchino leaks: Constellation, weapon stats, and more rumors

Arlecchino is expected to be released in the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.6 patch. As the update gets closer and closer, several new leaks have surfaced related to The Knave's potential signature weapon, Constellation, and more. The Fontaine Archon Quest has confirmed that Arlecchino has a Pyro vision. Additionally, as per leaks from reliable sources, she is expected to be an amazing damage dealer who can potentially outperform even Hu Tao.

Here's everything Genshin Impact players need to know about Arlecchino's rumored signature weapon, Constellation, and other leaked information.

Note: Travelers are advised to take everything with a grain of salt since the following info is based on leaks

Genshin Impact: Arlecchino Constellations, weapon, and more detail leaked

Based on the most recent leak from Uncle K, it seems that Arlecchino's potential Constellation is a Black Widow spider. This is interesting because it does not match The Knave's Constellation on the Fatui Wheel, which shows a hand or a claw covering a candle.

However, at the same time, Childe and Wanderer's Constellations on the wheel match their in-game Constellations. The icons on the Fatui wheel have been consistent so far, so it is still too early to say how reliable the leak from Uncle K is.

Another leak from the same leaker says that Arlecchino's potential signature Polearm has a Base ATK of 674 at level 90, which is pretty high. It is speculated that the weapon's second stat might be a 22.1% CRIT Rate when it is maxed. Unfortunately, there's no info about the rumored Polearm's passive skill. That said, HxG has shared a few other things that might interest a lot of fans.

Some old leaks about Arlecchino claimed that she would be an Overloaded DPS, but it is now speculated that she can be used in Vapourize team comps as well. Furthermore, it seems that The Knave might be suited for battles with multiple enemies and could supposedly outperform even Hu Tao in Genshin Impact.

The leaker Uncle K has also claimed that Arlecchino's signature weapon is tailor-made for her, meaning no other character can use it at its full potential. Additionally, it seems that her weapon transforms into a Scythe when The Knave performs a Charged Attack. It is unclear if this is a gimmick in the weapon or Arlecchino's unique skill.

Assuming the Scythe transformation is part of The Knave's ability, it could be similar to the musket in Chevreuse's Elemental Skill despite it not being her main weapon.

