Genshin Impact 4.6 Arlecchino ability leaks explain playstyle and combat details

The Fatui Harbinger, Arlecchino, is one of the most hyped characters in Genshin Impact. It is expected that she may debut in version 4.6 as a playable character, leaving fans curious about her abilities. Fresh leaks from leaker Uncle K have provided insights about her kit, playstyle, and combat abilities. Arlecchino is expected to be a 5-star character from the Pyro element. It is rumored that she may wield a Polearm resembling a Scythe.

However, her kit may include a stance change, allowing her to use dual blades as well. This article will cover the latest leaks from Uncle K describing Arlecchino's kit in Genshin Impact.

Note: Some of the information provided in this article is based on leaks and is subject to change.

Genshin Impact Arlecchino leak hints at 'stance change' playstyle

Recently, a leaker who goes by Uncle K revealed a few details about Arlecchino in Genshin Impact. According to them, her playstyle may be similar to Cyno's. However, they remarked that her Elemental Skill may not be as dependent on Elemental Burst as is the case with him. Moreover, she may be stronger than Cyno in her normal stance.

Uncle K also suggested that Arlecchino's Constellations may be worth the investment. According to them, it will provide "high returns" and will allow her to be used in teams that are not focused on Overload reaction.

In another set of leaks, they further emphasized that Arlecchino is primarily designed to be used in team compositions utilizing either the Vaporize reaction or the Overload reaction. Naturally, Furina and Chevreuse are expected to be the best characters to pair with her because of this.

Furthermore, Clorinde may also be an off-field Hydro applicator and buffer who could synergize well with Arlecchino.

When it comes to her pull value in Genshin Impact, the leaker suggested that she may be a good unit to pull till Snezhnaya releases. As per them, Arlecchino feels amazing to play, has a wide AoE, and is able to modify reactions. The implied modification of elemental reactions may be similar to Nilou's Bountiful Cores, which are an altered version of Dendro Cores.

Expand Tweet

Aside from this, Uncle K answered some fans' questions regarding Arlecchino's abilities. Let's take a look at the insights:

Arlecchino takes off her coat when she changes her stance. Her coatless design can also be seen in her older concept art.

Instead of using a Scythe, she wields dual blades when her stance is changed, similar to Lady Maria from Bloodborne.

She may not be as reliant on her Elemental Burst as expected and has high raw stats.

The new elemental reaction modification included in her kit may be quite absurd.

However, players should note that her Beta testing is yet to begin, and many changes may occur before Arlecchino arrives in version 4.6.

For more information and updates regarding the game, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

Poll : Are you saving Primogems for Arlecchino? Yes No 0 votes